Air India Domestic Flight News: Air India to Operate Special Domestic Flights to Various Indian Cities Starting May 19 | India Business News

CHENNAI: Air India will operate special domestic flights from different cities between May 19 and June 2 to help stranded passengers across the country get home. Passengers must pay for seats for which reservations have not yet started.

Most of the flights are from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Chennai will have a flight: Kochi-Chennai on May 19.

Delhi will have 173 flights, Mumbai 40, Hyderabad 25 and Kochi 12.

Flights from Delhi will be operated to Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Gaya, Lucknow and some other cities. Air India will operate flights from Mumbai to Visakapatnam, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vijayawada. There are also flights from Hyderabad to Mumbai, Delhi and vice versa. Bangalore will have flights to Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad and an inbound flight from Bhubaneswar.

A senior IA official said the schedule is ready. “We are waiting for an agreement from the civil aviation ministry. The timetable has been prepared as part of phase 2 of the evacuation flights to bring Indians from abroad. The government had said that domestic flights could also be included in the second schedule, “he said. The schedule for some of these flights has been designed to ensure that passengers arriving from abroad on rescue flights can fly to their home states. “But that will also depend on quarantine rules,” an official said, adding that the operation was scheduled to start on May 15, but was postponed to 17.

“Now it was decided to start on May 19. The start will depend on the approval of the ministry. But this will be a precursor to gradually starting domestic operations, ”he said.

People will have to book through the airline site shortly after a notification is published. A senior official with the Indian Airports Authority (AAI) said preparations were being made to handle domestic flights because there is a hint that private airlines can be allowed to operate more flights from Chennai.

Sriharan Balan of Madura Travels said: “The domestic points included in phase 2 of the repatriation flights will be of help to several people who are waiting to travel home. We were trying to charter flights and the airlines said they will transport people on domestic routes if there are enough passengers. The record shows that hundreds of people want to fly from Chennai to Mumbai and Delhi and other cities. ”

