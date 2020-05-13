When Rani Mukerji spoke about not being invited to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were married on April 20, 2007 and it was a big deal. Several big names in the industry honored their wedding and the city was talked about back then. But the absence of actress Rani Mukerji at her wedding raised many questions.

Her relationship with Abhishek and the Cold War with Aish were said to be the reasons why she had not been invited. For the unskilled, Aish was replaced by Rani in the movie “Chalte Chalte” and because of this their friendship was hampered and they refrained from even crossing paths.

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Rani was asked to comment on not being invited to her wedding, to which she replied again by asking Abhishek to answer the question. She even went so far as to say that she only demonstrated what her powerlessness was in their lives and that what she thought of as “friendship” was actually limited to being co-stars on sets. She said: “Only Abhishek can shed light on that. The truth is that if a person chooses not to invite him to their wedding, they realize their position with the person. You can be fooled into thinking they are friends, but maybe friendship was limited to just being co-stars on sets. Never mind. It became very clear and evident that we were only co-actors and not friends. Also, inviting someone to a wedding is a personal choice. Tomorrow, when I decide to get married, I will choose the handful of people I want to invite. Much has been disproportionate. The poor man has been married for many years, we should all move on. I will always have fond memories of working with him. ”



He even clarified that he had no resentment for Aishwarya. “We are always civil to each other. If I see it, I will definitely want it. She is a fabulous actress of my generation. ”

