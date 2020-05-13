Throwback Tuesday: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seems totally unrecognizable in THESE invisible photos from her childhood | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the city of Tinsel. Even today, she rules millions of hearts with her looks and acting prowess. She enjoys a large following on social media and her photos go viral in no time. Recently, we stumbled upon an impressive photo of the actress shared by one of her fan clubs and you can’t miss it.

The ‘Fanney Khan’ looks totally unrecognizable in these rare images. It has driven his fans into a frenzy. In these photos, Aishwarya is seen posing with a group of friends. Looking at the photo, we can say that the actress was attending what appears to be someone’s birthday party. She looks absolutely stunning in white outfit and we can’t get enough of her.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the job front, Aishwarya was last seen in Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao ‘starrer’ Fanney Khan ‘. She will then be seen at the next Mani Ratnam, where she will reportedly rehearse a negative character. It also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. Her fans can’t wait to see her play a gray-toned character in the movie.

