This is how Irrfan Khan reacted when he found a love bite on his son’s neck | Hindi Movie News

Actor Irrfan Khan, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors, passed away on April 29 after a two-year battle with cancer. He even filmed for his latest film “Angrezi Medium”, which was released just before the blockade was imposed in the country.

In addition to being a flawless artist, Irrfan was also a loving husband and father to his wife Sutapa Sikdar and their sons Babil and Ayan. Babil has been sharing Irrfan’s invisible photos and videos from his old days on his Instagram account and cannot be missed.

Meanwhile, an old interview from the ‘Piku’ actor is going viral when he talks about his relationship with his children. He revealed that his children were quite open and transparent with him. In the interview, Irrfan had recounted an incident in which he found a love bite on the neck of one of his children. She also revealed that when faced with the same thing, her son said it was not a love bite but a rash. Shortly after the response, the late actor congratulated him.

Irrfan always believed in maintaining this transparency with his children. On the sets of his movie “Qarib Qarib Singlle”, Irrfan received advice from Babil. Speaking of which before, he said that they both talk about relationships without any hesitation or shame, even if it’s sexual. He added that all parents find it difficult to communicate with their children as they have a mind of their own. He also stated that children these days are exposed to many things, so it is better to have a friendly relationship with children.

