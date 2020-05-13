state-links-to-take-advantage-of-the-e-pass-for-emergency-movements-during-the-blockade

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 outbreak has stopped the nation. The block to prevent the virus from spreading is approaching the 50-day mark.

The center and state government have been proactively urging citizens to stay home and venture out if necessary. Frontline and healthcare workers have been vigilant throughout the shutdown, and government agencies and stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation.

Last week, the government initiated the third phase of the blockade, allowing certain activities. The nation has been classified into red, orange, and green zones based on the severity of the outbreak.

The Ministry of Railways also plans to restart passenger train services gradually starting May 12. Movement on public transport across the country has been largely restricted.

However, the government, both states, and the Center have issued the E-Pass service provision for medical and other emergency services.

State links for E-Passes or the movement permit process have been mentioned below:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands



Nicobars District



North and Middle Andaman



Southern Andaman



For southern Andaman,

Download the application at the following link and send it to DC



Andhra Pradesh



Registration link



DCC / MC / Tahsildar verification link

Assam



E-Pass application link

Bihar



E-Pass application link

Chhattisgarh



The state government has

He devised an application to take advantage of E-Pass.

Delhi



Application dashboard

Go to



To travel allowt



For temporary pass

Gujarat

Write to DC / Sub DM requesting permission to open factory / warehouse, employee movement and cargo / truck (Include details such as company name and factory address, line of business (specify why it is an essential product, names and copies of identification) employee cards, any other specification) and follow-up with them. For any additional questions, the person can call 079 2325 1900 to request an update.

Hariana



Motion pass



Application dashboard

Himachal Pradesh



Request a curfew pass



For vehicle movement e-pass in Kangra, Kullu and Una,

you can also apply to :



(Click on “Select State”> Choose “Himachal Pradesh” from the drop down menu> Scroll down for “Newly launched services”> Click on “Epass Issue”)





Jammu and Kashmir



Request a curfew pass





Jharkhand



Request a curfew pass

Karnataka



Bangalore: organizations and individuals can get passes from



Karnataka State Police (KSP) electronic portal



Access individual FAQs



Access frequently asked questions for organizations

Kerala



Interdistrict travel pass

Ladakh:



Click the link to request an electronic pass

Madhya Pradesh:



Link for e-pass

Maharashtra:



MIDC: For factory / plant operation during lockout. Write an email to concerned DC at https://permission.midcindia.org/



For movement of a restricted number of employees in Maharashtra, except Pune: https://covid19.mhpolice.in/



For movement of a restricted number of employees in Pune: https://www.punepolice.in/

Odisha



E-Pass Board

Puducherry:



E-Pass Board

Punjab:



E-Pass is issued for those who are dedicated to providing essential services like health, manufacturing, transportation, storage, shops, banking, media.

For electronic passes



It can also be applied in

Rajasthan:



Request pass



Access the video here on how to use the RajCop Citizen app for the closing pass at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIrh_o84_0&feature=youtu.be



Check the site for frequently asked questions



The pass can also be applied in

Tamil Nadu:



Request E-Pass



The pass can also be applied in

Telangana



E-Pass can be applied in

Uttar Pradesh:



Request E-pass:

http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/Apply.aspx

Uttarakhand:



Link to E-Pass and frequently asked questions

West of Bengal:



Link to E-Pass

Daman and Diu:



Link to E-Pass

