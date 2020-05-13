State links to take advantage of the E-pass for emergency movements during the blockade
The center and state government have been proactively urging citizens to stay home and venture out if necessary. Frontline and healthcare workers have been vigilant throughout the shutdown, and government agencies and stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation.
Last week, the government initiated the third phase of the blockade, allowing certain activities. The nation has been classified into red, orange, and green zones based on the severity of the outbreak.
The Ministry of Railways also plans to restart passenger train services gradually starting May 12. Movement on public transport across the country has been largely restricted.
However, the government, both states, and the Center have issued the E-Pass service provision for medical and other emergency services.
State links for E-Passes or the movement permit process have been mentioned below:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Nicobars District
North and Middle Andaman
Southern Andaman
For southern Andaman,
Download the application at the following link and send it to DC
Andhra Pradesh
Registration link
DCC / MC / Tahsildar verification link
Assam
E-Pass application link
Bihar
E-Pass application link
Chhattisgarh
The state government has
He devised an application to take advantage of E-Pass.
Delhi
Application dashboard
Go to
To travel allowt
For temporary pass
Gujarat
Write to DC / Sub DM requesting permission to open factory / warehouse, employee movement and cargo / truck (Include details such as company name and factory address, line of business (specify why it is an essential product, names and copies of identification) employee cards, any other specification) and follow-up with them. For any additional questions, the person can call 079 2325 1900 to request an update.
Hariana
Motion pass
Application dashboard
Himachal Pradesh
Request a curfew pass
For vehicle movement e-pass in Kangra, Kullu and Una,
you can also apply to :
(Click on “Select State”> Choose “Himachal Pradesh” from the drop down menu> Scroll down for “Newly launched services”> Click on “Epass Issue”)
Jammu and Kashmir
Request a curfew pass
Jharkhand
Request a curfew pass
Karnataka
Bangalore: organizations and individuals can get passes from
Karnataka State Police (KSP) electronic portal
Access individual FAQs
Access frequently asked questions for organizations
Kerala
Interdistrict travel pass
Ladakh:
Click the link to request an electronic pass
Madhya Pradesh:
Link for e-pass
Maharashtra:
MIDC: For factory / plant operation during lockout. Write an email to concerned DC at https://permission.midcindia.org/
For movement of a restricted number of employees in Maharashtra, except Pune: https://covid19.mhpolice.in/
For movement of a restricted number of employees in Pune: https://www.punepolice.in/
Odisha
E-Pass Board
Puducherry:
E-Pass Board
Punjab:
E-Pass is issued for those who are dedicated to providing essential services like health, manufacturing, transportation, storage, shops, banking, media.
For electronic passes
It can also be applied in
Rajasthan:
Request pass
Access the video here on how to use the RajCop Citizen app for the closing pass at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIrh_o84_0&feature=youtu.be
Check the site for frequently asked questions
The pass can also be applied in
Tamil Nadu:
Request E-Pass
The pass can also be applied in
Telangana
E-Pass can be applied in
Uttar Pradesh:
Request E-pass:
http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/Apply.aspx
Uttarakhand:
Link to E-Pass and frequently asked questions
West of Bengal:
Link to E-Pass
Daman and Diu:
Link to E-Pass