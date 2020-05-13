News of resumption of domestic flights: government suggests no carry-on luggage, detailed questionnaire for passengers | India Business News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Completing a detailed COVID-19 related questionnaire, without carrying cabin luggage, using the Aarogya Setu app, and arriving at the airport at least two hours before a flight departure could be among the requirements for air passengers during the phase initial after resumption of commercial flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has presented a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) to restart commercial air passenger services in the country, which have been suspended since March 25 following the blockade to stop the spread of coronavirus infections.

Green status has also been proposed in the Aarogya Setu app, web check-in, and temperature controls for all domestic passengers departing and arriving.

The draft SOP, accessed by PTI, has also listed the same set of cabin crew and cabin crew as long as possible to avoid potential cross-contamination.

Not just for passengers, the draft SOP has suggested measures that could be followed by security agencies and airport operators, including removing identity card verifications at airport entry gates and ensuring security requirements. social distancing.

Another suggestion is to maintain three rows of a vacant plane to isolate any passenger who has a medical emergency on board.

The draft SOP was prepared after discussions with stakeholders, including airlines and airport operators. Comments have been requested from interested parties on the subject, according to sources.

In particular, the draft document says nothing by leaving the center seat of the plane vacant to maintain social distance. Aviation regulator DGCA had suggested vacating the center seat, before the suspension of commercial flight services in March.

“A questionnaire that will be distributed to the passenger and that must be completed in advance about their past history related to COVID-19 and the quarantine, if applicable, in the last month.

“Any passenger who has been quarantined in the last month to be sent by security only to the isolated security control unit,” according to the document.

According to the document, passengers should be advised to familiarize themselves with the new procedures at the airport, especially with regard to social distancing regulations and to ensure minimal contact between various surfaces.

They should also be familiar with baggage limitations, the COVID-19 questionnaire, the need to register with the Aarogya Setu app, possibly slower processes at airports and the use of authorized taxis to get to the airport, he said.

The ministry has proposed that passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours before a flight and remove identity checks on passengers at the airport’s entrance gates to minimize rush at entry points.

Passengers can check-in online and carry cabin luggage should not be allowed in the initial phase of operations, according to the document.

In addition, the ministry has suggested that passengers who are denied travel due to high temperatures or age should be allowed to change their travel date without penalty and airlines should keep their records.

Airports must have an isolation zone in the terminal building, as well as the boarding area for passengers who show symptoms, and state governments must provide the necessary help with medical infrastructure in case an airport does not have one. APHO organization (Airport Health Organization), he noted.

Airports would have to establish distance marks, disinfecting all common areas such as elevators, escalators, chairs in rest areas, food and beverages, and points of sale. The ministry has proposed ensuring the availability of mobile handwashing cars or alcohol-based hand sanitizers within the terminal.

