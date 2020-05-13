Narendra Modi’s latest announcement: Highlights of PM Modi’s speech to the nation | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, addressing the nation about the Covid-19 situation, said we are in a state of war against the coronavirus.

During his speech in the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that we have to save ourselves from the new coronavirus and also move forward at the same time.

These are the highlights of PM Modi’s management:

* In this hour of crisis, local suppliers have satisfied our demands; Indians have to be “vocal about the local” and buy products from them.

* The fourth phase of blocking will be different from the previous ones with a new set of rules. The announcement for the 4.0 lock will be made before May 18.

* It has experienced this because of the reforms that took place in the last six years, today even in this time of crisis, India’s systems have become more efficient. The scope of the reforms must now be broadened.

* Today I announce a special economic package that will play an important role in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. Announcements made by the government about Covid-19, RBI decisions and today’s package total Rs 20 lakh crore, which is 10% of India’s GDP.

* We are determined to become self-sufficient. India’s self-sufficiency will be based on five pillars: economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demographics and demand.

* Today we have the resources, we have the power and the best talent in the world. We will make the best products, improve our quality and modernize the supply chain. We can and we will.

* The world now believes that India can do very well and that we can contribute greatly to the well-being of humanity.

* When India speaks of self-sufficiency, she does not advocate an egocentric system. In India’s self-sufficiency, there is a concern for the happiness, cooperation and peace of the entire world.

* When the crisis started, not even a single PPE kit was made in India, there were only a few N95 masks available. Today, 2 PPE lakh kits and 2 N95 lakh masks are manufactured in India.

* It should not only be our dream, but also our responsibility to ensure that the 21st century belongs to India.

* More than 42 lakh people from different countries have been infected with Covid-19, more than 2.75 lakh people have lost their lives due to the virus. In India, too many families have lost loved ones, I express my condolences.

* We are in a state of war against the coronavirus. We have to save ourselves from this virus and also move forward at the same time.

* This is an unprecedented crisis for humanity. However, we will not tire or give up.

* A small virus has devastated the world, never seen before. This is definitely unimaginable to humanity.

* It has been four months since the world began fighting the Covid pandemic.

