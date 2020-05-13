home delivery of rice in ap: Andhra Pradesh: home delivery of rice through PDS from September 1 | Amaravati News

India Top Headlines

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh the government is preparing for the door rice delivery through Public distribution system ( PDS ) Prime Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered the civilian supplies department to launch the program since September 1.The civilian supplies department has submitted the delivery vehicle and delivery bag models to the chief minister for approval on Friday. The vehicles would connect to the secretariats of the village and the hall in the state from where the volunteers would deliver the rice to the GLP cardholders on the steps of their doors.In fact, the state government launched home delivery as a pilot project in Srikakulam district about six months ago and received comments from locals about the experiment. “We have prepared a comprehensive action plan to launch the program statewide starting in September,” said civilian supply commissioner Kona Sasidhar. He explained that they were acquiring 13370 mobile units equipped with an electronic scale.

He said the rooftop rice bag would open right in front of the beneficiary and deliver the specified rice quota to the beneficiary in separate bags. He said that all bags of rice would be transported from the downs with a barcode mechanism to prevent tampering and adulteration.

“The prime minister is very particular about delivering quality rice, as he promised people to renew the entire scheme. We have been careful enough in acquiring, distributing and delivering rice from the pilot project and all corrective measures have been taken from mistakes in the pilot project, “said Sasidhar.

He said that the beneficiaries in Srikakulam district who received the home delivery of rice have expressed their satisfaction with the implementation of the scheme. He said that around 2.3 lakh metric tons of rice would be delivered to around 1.47 million crore each month.