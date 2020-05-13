Country disappointed by Prime Minister Modi’s failure to address migrant issues: Congress | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Congress on Tuesday branded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech as one that gave the country a headline and said the nation is disappointed at its “failure” to address the problems of millions of migrants .Chief Speaker of Congress Randeep Surjewala said the gigantic human tragedy harrowing migrant workers walking back home is necessary compassion , care and safe return.“Dear Prime Minister, what you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE,” he said on Twitter.“When the ‘blank page’ is filled with ‘Heartfelt Help from the People,’ the nation and the Congress party will respond.

“India is deeply disappointed by its total lack of empathy, sensitivity and lack of attention to the problems of millions of migrant workers,” he said in a series of tweets.

His colleague Manish Tewari also tweeted: “The Prime Minister’s speech can be summed up in one word: HUNTING FOR HEADLINES. ONE ISSUE -20 LAKH CRORES. NO DETAILS.”

However, Rajasthan Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the financial package announced by the Prime Minister.

“The financial package announced by PM Modi Ji was highly anticipated. Better late than never. We welcome this. Now, when details emerge, we would know exactly how different sectors would benefit, “he tweeted.

Another spokesman for Congress, Abhishek Singhvi, said his party had requested a tax injection last month and gave comparative figures for other countries and lamented a measly 0.7 percent of GDP.

“If substantially, specifically, the new proposal is 10 pc of GDP, it would be great. Both God and the devil lie in details, not available. 10 pc should be additional, not counting the old pre-crown schemes,” he tweeted.

Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill said: “Hoping that the Rs 20 lakh rupee package is not written with the same pen that was used to make promises to give everyone Rs 15 lakh, clean up ‘Maa Ganga’, recover black money in 100 days, transform Varanasi to Kyoto and end terrorism with demonetization. ”

In a major push to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday a package of Rs 20 lakh crore, which combines recent government announcements about support for key sectors as well as measures implemented by the Reserve Bank of the India.

In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister said details about the fourth phase of the blockade will be released before May 18, adding that it will be different from previous phases.