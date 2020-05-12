Radio Pakistan: ‘RIP common sense’: Twitter schools Pakistan in Ladakh gaffe weather update

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Pakistan ended up being trolled by Twitter after its failed attempt to attack India by reporting the weather in Ladakh. The country’s national radio station, Radio Pakistan, posted a tweet with maximum and minimum temperatures in Ladakh, albeit with a big mistake.

This came after the Indian Department of Meteorology (IMD) began referring to the Jammu and Kashmir weather subdivision as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, the latter two under illegal occupation of Pakistan. The move aimed to send a strong political message to Islamabad.

Hawk-eyed Twitter users were quick to point out the confusion of the maximum and minimum words by Radio Pakistan’s Twitter identifier.

“In #Ladakh, the maximum temperature is -4 degrees centigrade and the minimum temperature is -1 degrees centigrade,” the tweet said.

The Radio Pakistan tweet aimed at leveling the scores with India triggered a series of funny posts with some memes featuring the photo of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Incorrect … max should be -1 and minimum should be -4,” wrote one user.

“Ye tweet padh ke Pakistan ki maximum aukat aur minimum IQ pata shal gayi .. (After reading the tweet one gets to know the maximum and minimum IQ status of Pakistan),” read another tweet.

“RIP common sense !!! -4 max and – 1 min ??? Kon gole se Science padhe ho ???” another user wrote.

Many others, through their tweets, educated Pakistan not to copy its “dad”, a reference used by many trolls since the country was born in India in 1947.

On Friday, Amit Khare, secretary of the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, reported that Doordarshan News and All India Radio will broadcast temperatures and weather reports from the Indian towns and cities of Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit, in their newsletters. in prime time.

“Private channels, which show a weather report, will follow soon,” he added.

The move came close to the decision of the Pakistani Supreme Court to allow its government to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

India had filed a protest with Pakistan, asking Islamabad to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

“It was clearly transmitted that all the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the Gilgit and Baltistan areas, are an integral part of India by virtue of their fully legal and irrevocable accession,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. in a statement.

