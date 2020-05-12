Indian Railways: IRCTC train reservation started: everything you need to know | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Railways will resume a limited number of passenger services on May 12 after a nearly 50-day hiatus and has started making online reservations at IRCTC. With the blockade still in force, the national carrier has issued a set of protocols to guarantee strict compliance with social distancing regulations.

Online booking for train tickets was delayed two hours from 4pm to 6pm as data related to special trains is being entered on the IRCTC website. Within 10 minutes of booking start, tickets were fully booked for Howrah-New Delhi 3AC Train Station.

Here is everything you need to know about resuming passenger train services:

All these trains will run from the New Delhi train station to 15 destinations which are: Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Ticket reservation counters at railway stations will remain closed.

Passenger services on Indian Railways will be partially restored w.e.f. from May 12, 2020 gradually. 15 … https://t.co/XuTW1oUMbO – Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) 1589199702000

These trains will not have general bogies.

To ensure that social distancing and other health regulations are strictly respected, all seats will not be available to reserve on passenger trains.

Only passengers with confirmed valid tickets will be able to enter the railway stations.

Movement of the passenger (s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger (s) to and from the railway station will be allowed on the basis of the confirmed electronic ticket.

Passengers must wear masks and will be given hand sanitizer at entry, exit, and coach points.

All passengers will undergo a thermal evaluation for the detection of Covid-19, before boarding the train.

Only asymptomatic passengers can board trains after checks.

All trains will have AC carriages and will have limited stops.

Those who reserved tickets to travel during this period cannot board these trains.

There is no tatkal provision.

During boarding and travel, all passengers must observe social distancing.

No RAC ticket or waiting list will be issued.

The refund for ticket cancellation will be 50% of the rate.

Tickets will not include catering expenses. The IRCTC will make arrangements to eat limited groceries and bottled drinking water for a fee.

Online cancellation of tickets will be allowed up to 24 hours.