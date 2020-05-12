Coronavirus cases in India: a first, more than 4,000 cases in one day | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India recorded its biggest jump in a single day in COVID-19 cases with the number crossing 4,000 for the first time, as the pandemic touched another high in Maharashtra , which added 1,943 cases on Sunday, including 665 from the past few days.This meant that 4,308 cases were added to India’s Covid-19 count, an increase of 6.9% in one day. While Maharashtra reported that the lion’s share of Mumbai only represents 875, the pandemic continued to increase in Tamil Nadu (669 new cases), Gujarat (398) and Delhi (381). Eastern states began to feel the impact of the return of migrant workers, and West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar together reported 321 new cases on Sunday. Maharashtra also reported its highest single-day death toll of 53 as the virus claimed 113 lives across India.

The recovery rate reaches 31%, since 20,848 beats of viruses

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 20,848, which is 31% of all cases, the highest proportion so far.

Tamil Nadu, which has been reporting the second highest case count after Maharashtra in recent days, overtook Delhi to claim No. 3 spot among states affected by the coronavirus.

Delhi recorded five more deaths from Covid-19, while 381 new cases were reported. With new cases, the Covid-19 count in the national capital has risen to 6,923. With 1,943 new cases and 53 recent deaths, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count has reached 22,171, and 832 deaths have been confirmed in the state. Mumbai remains the most affected city with a total of 13,739 cases and 508 deaths so far.