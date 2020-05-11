News of train accidents in Aurangabad: 16 people die as the train runs over tired migrants sleeping on the tracks | India News

India Top Headlines

AURANGABAD: Sixteen unemployed and tired migrant workers who had fallen asleep on a railway track after walking nearly 36 km from Jalna in Maharashtra, where they used to work at a steel plant, were hit by a freight train in the village of Satana close Aurangabad on Friday morning, tragically interrupting what would be a trip back to his native MP.The deceased were in a group of 20 who left Jalna on foot for the Bhusawal railway crossing, some 160 km away, hoping to catch a train to MP. The four survivors were also lying on the track, but managed to escape danger.“We were exhausted and sat on the rink to drink water. Some of us chat before falling asleep. The train arrived shortly after and ran over most of my companions. Four of us heard his screams and woke up, and we barely managed to jump aside, ”one survivor, Sajjansingh Dhurve, told TOI, adding that they had assumed that no train would be sailing during the shutdown.

The severed limbs, the blood-stained Rotis, the broken bills and clothing and other belongings remained strewn on the track for hours. The railway administration and the police had difficulties in recovering the dismembered body parts of the 16 victims and sending them to the morgue at the Aurangabad Government Hospital and Faculty of Medicine (GMCH).

“The footprints were at a small elevation from the ground, offering some security against reptiles and other wild creatures,” said Dhurve, one of the four who survived.

Expressing grief over the death of workers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs 5 lakh in financial aid to each of the families of the victims. His MP counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a similar amount to the family of the deceased.

The 20 workers used to work at a steel plant that has just resumed operations after 40 days of lockdown, Jalna collector Ravindra Binwade said. “Other 58 migrant workers The plant had previously obtained travel passes to return home. The 20 workers involved in Friday’s incident visited the college on Thursday but did not request passes. Passes had been secured if applicable.

However, sources with the district administration said the workers were disappointed that they were unable to obtain travel passes and decided to leave immediately. “They returned to the steel plant, stayed there for a time before leaving for Bhusawal on foot. The plant had received permission from MIDC to restart manufacturing and resume operations on April 4, but workers thought it best to go home, “a source said.

Rafiq Shah, a police officer in the Satana village, said 14 of the migrant workers died on the spot and two on the way to the hospital. “I live just 500 meters from the site. I heard a loud bang and the freight train, running from Nanded to Manmad, stopped. I felt dizzy when I saw the bloody sight on the slopes. However, I immediately called the police and other authorities, “he said.

South Central Railway chief PRO Ch Rakesh said in a statement that the crazy freight train pilot honked his horn as soon as he saw people on the tracks and did his best to stop the train. He said a high-level investigation led by the rail safety commissioner (SCR) was ordered.

Despite repeated attempts, SRJ Rolling Mills’ management in Jalna, where the workers worked, could not be reached for comment.

Aurangabad Rural Police Superintendent Mokshada Patil told TOI: “The survivors and the bodies of the victims are being sent to Madhya Pradesh by train. ”

After the accident, leaders from all party lines, including former state assembly president Haribhau Bagde and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel, demanded action against employers and labor contractors. Jaleel said: “The workers were unemployed for 40 days, and this resulted in a complete erosion of their savings. This could have forced them to return to MP.”