Narendra Modi: intensification of economic activity, reduction of restrictions in PM-CMs meet agenda | India News

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi It will have a long and open discussion, which can last for several hours on Monday, with the chief ministers in the next steps of a gradual exit from the shutdown.The talks will take note of the continued increase in Covid-19 cases, particularly in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat , while considering measures to increase the pace of economic activities. It is also likely to be debated about the continued return of migrant workers to their home states and the problems this can cause in restarting the economy.

Unlike previous interactions with CMs, everyone who participates on Monday will speak. It is understood that the Prime Minister is interested in receiving feedback on curb relief after May 4 and if CMs it wants the blockade to continue within the most relaxed parameters currently in force.

On Sunday, several top state secretaries told Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that while measures were needed to contain the pandemic, economic activities needed to be intensified in a calibrated manner. The mood in the Union government Still cautious. It is believed that the profits from the blockade should not be put at risk.

"PM can focus on Maharashtra, Gujarat"

The return of migrants to the interior will need to be monitored for any spread of the disease, according to the government. Going forward, the red, orange, and green zone regime is likely to continue for some time, even as activities and movement within a state become freer and governments have more freedom to frame the rules.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus, sources said, will also be on the hardest hit states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. On Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba told top state secretaries that more than 350 Shramik special trains had been operated by railways so far to bring home 3.5 lakh migrant workers. He emphasized that the movement of doctors, nurses and paramedics should be completely free of obstacles and take all measures to facilitate and protect the warriors of the crown.

While various restrictions based on infection rate have been removed in various parts of the country, the prime minister’s interaction with the CMs is likely to focus on reviving economic activities only gradually. While social distancing has been prescribed with limitations in staff strength, companies have identified several obstacles in resuming operations, including the large exodus of migrant labor from cities to their villages in states like Odisha, UP , Bihar , MP, Rajasthan and Jharkhand .

