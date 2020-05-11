Mild cases can be discharged without proof: Ministry of Health | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In a move that is likely to reduce India’s need for Covid-19 test kits, the health ministry has said that mild and moderate cases do not need to be evaluated before discharge from hospital patients.Until now, patients have had to test negative twice before discharge. The new directive is part of the revised policy for discharge of patients with Covid-19 from hospitals.Even for severe cases, the patient would need a negative test only once, compared to twice before.Read our coronavirus blog live for the latest news and updates.“Mild / very mild / pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a Covid care center will undergo regular monitoring of temperature and pulse oximetry. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. There will be no need for pre-discharge testing. At discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the isolation at home for another 7 days according to guidelines, “the revised discharge policy said.As of Saturday morning, 15.23 lakh Covid-19 samples were analyzed. According to the health ministry, the capacity has been increased to analyze around 95,000 samples per day in 332 government and 121 private laboratories.Coronavirus outbreak: full coverageHowever, positive cases also continue to rise across the country. In the last 24 hours, 3,320 new confirmed cases have been added, bringing the total number of cases to 59,662.The policy also says that, at any time before discharge from the Covid Care Center, if the oxygen saturation falls below 95%, the patient must be transferred to the Dedicated Covid Health Center (DCHC) with facilities for ICU.

After discharge from the center, if the patient develops symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath again, they will contact the Covid Care Center or the State Help Line or 1075. Their health will be monitored again by teleconference at on Day 14, he says.

Moderate cases have been categorized as those whose symptoms resolve within three days and maintain oxygen saturation above 95% for the next 4 days. “If the fever resolves in 3 days and the patient maintains a saturation greater than 95% for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), said patient will be discharged 10 days after the onset of symptoms in the absence of fever without antipyretics, resolution of dyspnea, no need for oxygen. There will be no need for tests before discharge, “says the policy.