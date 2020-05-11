India Top Headlines

Manmohan Singh Health News: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS | India News

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS in the national capital on Sunday night after he complained of concern, sources said.

Singh, 87, is under observation in the cardio-thoracic ward of the first hospital, they said.

“All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at AIIMS,” said a source close to him, adding that they took him to the hospital after feeling “uneasy.”

He was admitted by Dr. Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 8.45 p.m.

Singh is an important leader of the opposition Congress and is currently a member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha of Rajasthan. He was prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Singh underwent successful coronary bypass surgery at AIIMS.

