IRCTC News: Indian Railways passenger service will gradually resume from Tuesday | India News

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations beginning May 12.

Initially, 15 pairs of trains will run, the railway ministry said Sunday. These trains will run as special trains from the New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Central Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Thereafter, Indian Railways will begin offering more special services on new routes, based on available coaches, after reserving 20,000 coaches for the COVID-19 service centers and reserving an adequate number of coaches to allow the operation of up to 300 trains. every day as a Shramik Special for stranded migrants. .

The reservation to book on these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 (Monday) and will be available only on the IRCTC website. Ticket reservation counters at railway stations will remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued.

Coronavirus outbreak: full coverage “Only passengers with confirmed valid tickets will be able to enter the railway stations. Passengers will be required to cover their faces and undergo a check-out at departure, and only asymptomatic passengers may board the train. In due course, more details will be issued, including the train schedule, ”the railways said.

