India China Sikkim Border: Indian and Chinese troops clash near Naku La in Sikkim sector | India News

NEW DELHI: Troops from India and China were involved in a fierce clash near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of the China-India border, official sources said Sunday.

Several staff members on both sides suffered injuries while exchanging blows, they said, adding that the troops disconnected after dialogue at the local level.

It was the first case of troops from both sides exchanging blows after a similar incident at Pangong Lake in Ladakh in August 2017.

“Troops solve these problems with each other according to established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time,” said a source.

A total of 150 soldiers were known to have been involved in the confrontation on Saturday.

The sources said that the temporary and short-term clashes occur due to the different perception of the border on both sides.

Troops from India and China engaged in a 73-day clash at Doklam tri-junction in 2017, even raising fears of a war between the two neighbors.

The border dispute between India and China spans the 3,488 km Royal Control Line, the de facto border between the two countries.

China claims that Arunachal Pradesh is part of southern Tibet, while India disputes it.

Both sides have been asserting that, pending the final resolution of the boundary problem, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first informal summit in April 2018 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, months after the Doklam clash.

At the summit, the two leaders decided to issue “strategic guidance” to their armies to strengthen communications so that they can build trust and understanding.

Modi and Xi held their second informal summit in Mamallapuram, near Chennai, in October last year, with the aim of further expanding bilateral relations.

