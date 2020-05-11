India China Border News: Several wounded soldiers in clashes in Ladakh and Sikkim as India-China border tensions escalate | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Border tensions between India and China have once again escalated with at least two incidents of violent clashes and shootings between rival troops in Ladakh and Sikkim During the past week, he left several soldiers wounded on both sides.The clash in eastern Ladakh, in particular, has prompted India and China to send additional troop reinforcements to the border area. But the Army downplayed the two incidents as “temporary and short-term confrontations” that were resolved by “local commanders according to mutually accepted protocols” through dialogues and flag meetings.“The aggressive behavior of the two parties resulted in minor injuries to some troops. Such confrontations routinely occur during summers due to differing perceptions of the unresolved boundary, “said a senior officer.But sources said the “renewed muscle flexion” by the people Liberation army After “a long time” along the 3,488 km long Current Control Line (ALC), which runs from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, it has sparked concern among the Indian security establishment.The first crash took place in the Pangong Tso East Ladakh sector, a flash point between the two countries for a long time, after an “aggressive patrol” by the two sides during the night of May 5 and 6.

“Friction had been brewing in the sector since April 27, ultimately leading to the clash in the disputed ‘Finger 5’ (mountainous spur) from May 5-6. The immediate confrontation was later resolved after a meeting. among sector commanders at the brigadier level. Rival troops are now on their respective sides, but tensions are high. Senior Northern Army Command officers have visited the area to review the situation, “a source said.

The second confrontation took place at an altitude of more than 5,000 meters in the Naku La sector in northern Sikkim, in which more than a dozen Indian and Chinese soldiers were wounded in the physical brawl and the throwing of stones, on Saturday afternoon.

The tense confrontation in this incident was sparked after Indian soldiers blocked an “aggressive” Chinese patrol in the area, which is ahead of Muguthang. Both sides initially rushed additional troops to the site, but then separated after a dialogue between local commanders.

The last major violent clash between Chinese and Indian troops took place on the north bank of the 134 km long Pangong Tso (Tso means lake), two-thirds of which are controlled by China as it stretches from Tibet to Ladakh in September 2019, as reported by TOI.

However, there has been a significant reduction in border tensions since the 73-day troop confrontation in the Bhutanese territory of Doklam , near the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet triple union in June-August 2017, which saw the two armies move additional infantry battalions, tanks, artillery, and missile units toward the border.

Although the two armies disconnected from the fighting site after hectic diplomatic parliaments, the EPL has built military infrastructure and heliports, as well as permanently stationed some troops in northern Doklam.

During the Doklam clash, Indian and Chinese troops also clashed and attacked each other with stones and iron roads in the disputed “Finger-5 to Finger-8” area on the north bank of Pangong Tso on August 15, 2017 .

Unlike the Line of Control with Pakistan, where fierce cross-border shooting duels are the norm, it’s actually a battle of nerves across LAC with China in the form of troop engagements and transgressions without firing a single shot. There are 23 “contested and sensitive areas” identified throughout LAC, where rival troops often resort to aggressive patrols to claim contested territories.