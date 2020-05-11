Diplomatic Front Score – Editorials

Opinion

This is a peculiar moment in global politics. There is no greater sign than the coronavirus pandemic that the fate of nations is intertwined and that there are challenges that do not respect borders. This should, logically, have given strength to multilateralism. But the opposite has happened. Countries have become more insular, focused on their national priorities. The fact that the gap between the United States (USA) and China has grown has not helped the cause of global cooperation. And international institutions that are supposed to provide leadership, such as the World Health Organization, face a serious credibility crisis.

Given this backdrop, India has done well on the diplomatic front. It has stayed away from the diplomatic conflict between the United States and China, seeking to leverage its relationship with both in the quest to combat the pandemic. He has used all platforms to advance his point of view, from convening a meeting of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) to participating in a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries to promoting a conference from G20 countries. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar have been in contact with their counterparts around the world. More significantly, as reported by Hindustan Times On Monday, he decided to provide assistance to more than 90 countries, including medications, test kits and other medical assistance. Calm and effective diplomacy at this stage, including building goodwill with other countries, will assist India in a time of realignment in the international system.