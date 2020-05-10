The 50 best Mother’s Day messages, wishes, quotes and images that will make your mom feel special

India Top Headlines

There is a reason why most people view their mothers as the embodiment of the sun. After all, there are not many things in this world as heavenly as a mother’s warm embrace. She is the voice of reason when the world seems a little delusional, a hand to hold when you are too afraid to walk a new path and the only person who is stubbornly proud of you, no matter where you go in life. When you have your mother by your side, you have the strongest support in the whole world.

From tying shoelaces for the first time as she prepares for the first day of school, to crying with you as she gets her first job, mothers are simply irreplaceable. We can all agree with the fact that a house becomes home with its presence, as it lights up with its waves of laughter and enjoys the warmth of its love.

To celebrate and honor the embodiment of love, the second Sunday of May is celebrated as International Mother’s Day worldwide. It is a day dedicated to thanking them for their tireless efforts, contributions, unconditional love, and sometimes completely unnecessary sacrifices. Although we dedicate a day to these bearers of unconditional kindness and affection, their existence must be celebrated every day. So, in addition to baking a cake, buying flowers, or buying gifts, promise to make your mother’s life easier and happier every day.

You can do it in many different ways. For starters, you can reduce screen time! Second, pay attention to your mother’s health. Have you been eating well? Are you taking your medications on time? Do you need to have a medical examination according to your age? Are you overloading yourself with work?

Take a break from your life, sit down with your mother and know what is happening in her world when she is not taking care of all the family members. Make a cup of tea or coffee, put on your favorite movie, and give it your full time – it will be worth more than anything you buy in a store, trust us.

If you’re away, catch up on a video call with her. You can dedicate a song to her, compile a video message from all her children, or even sing a song for her (voice doesn’t count, emotions do). You can unearth all your beautiful images and make a collage with it. However, instead of posting it on various social media platforms, write a heartfelt note for your Maa and share it solo and solo with her. Rest assured it will soon be shared between various family groups, but hey, it made her smile!

Also, if you are looking for sincere wishes and messages, we are here to help you.

Here is a list of the 50 best wishes, messages and quotes that will make your mom feel special.

“Motherhood: all love begins and ends there”.

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.”

“A mother understands what a child does not say.”

“Motherhood is the biggest bet in the world. It is the glorious life force. It is huge and terrifying, it is an act of infinite optimism. ”

“It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make your mother more beautiful?”

“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they still keep the family together.

The mother is the heartbeat at home; and without it, there seems to be no heartthrob. ”

“Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short time, but their hearts forever.”

“When you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.”

“A mother is a person who, seeing that there are only four pieces of cake for five people, quickly announces that she never cared about the cake.”

“Thank you mom, for always being there for me. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“There is only one pretty boy in the world, and all mothers have him.”

“Acceptance, tolerance, courage, compassion. These are the things my mother taught me. ”

“My mother is my root, my base. She planted the seed on which I base my life, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve begins in your mind.”

“All that I am, you helped me to be.”

“For the world you can be a person; but for one person you can be the world. ”

“For everything you do and everything you are, we love you …”

“As a mother, as a mother-in-law, as a grandmother, you are the best and we feel very blessed to have you!”

Thanks for putting up with us! We love you like crazy. ”

“Thanks for making the house the happiest place to be.”

“We are thinking of you with a lot of love today! I hope you can feel it.

“For my mom, my friend, my angel”.

“Mom, you are the glue that holds us together.”

“Near or far, I am always very grateful for the wonderful mother you are.”

“Wishing we were there to remind you in person how much we love you, Mom.”

“Have a great Mother’s Day. I can’t wait until the next time I can see you!”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers! Thank you for making this world so full of love with the touch of your motherhood.”



“Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Thank you for taking such good care of us, I know it’s not always easy! I love you!”

“Thanks to you, it’s me. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“We hope you have an amazing Mother’s Day, Mom, and that you feel truly appreciated on your special day.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the universe!”

“Mom, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me. Don’t worry about [sibling’s name], I know he / she is not your fault, he / she must be adopted “.

“Mom, I love you more than words can say. You are my best friend and I would be lost without you. Thank you for making me the person I am today.”

“You are the most loving and caring person I know. Thank you for bringing me into this world and being there for me every day. I love you mom!”

“Mom, you are my greatest inspiration and influence. Thank you for all you have done to support me and for making me the man I am now.”

“I know I don’t say it often enough, but I love you and I want you to know how much you mean to me. Happy Mother’s Day, Mumma!”

“Happy Mother’s Day. On this special day, I want to let you know that you are the best mother in the world!”

"Happy Mother's Day to all mothers! Thank you for making this world so full of love with the touch of your motherhood!"

“You are the one who has always been there for me at the end of the day. Thank you and happy mothers day!”

“Happy Mother’s Day to the amazing mothers! May you always be happy!”

“You are my friend, my spirit, my influence towards success. There is no replacement for you. You are the best and you will be the best forever. I wish you a very happy Mother’s Day.”

“You are the best friend and the best mother of all. Mommy, you are a great gift for me. I wish you a very happy Mother’s Day.”

“Today is the day we celebrate those people as sweet as honey, tough as the nails we call” mom. “Happy Mother’s Day to all!”

“I couldn’t find a card that expressed my gratitude the way I wanted to.”



I need a card that gives you a HUGE HUG. ”

“We don’t say it enough, but we really appreciate everything you do for us every day.



You really are the glue that holds our family together! ”

“Mom, you are the most special person in my life.



I will always be grateful to God for making you a part of my life. ”

“Mom, you have always inspired me to be a better person through your selflessness and service. The world is a better place because of you.



Happy Mother’s Day!”

“No other gift in the world will be more special than the gift of motherhood.



You are going to be a great mom!



I wish you a happy Mother’s Day. ”

