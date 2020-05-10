Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Tamil Nadu further relaxes lockout measures | Chennai News

India Top Headlines

CHENNAI: On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government relaxed certain closure measures in non-containment areas across the state, including permission to carry out takeout services in tea shops. This will take effect on May 11.

All private establishments can operate with a strength of 33% between 10.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. within the Greater Chennai Police boundary and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the rest of the state.



“District collectors, corporate commissioners, and the police must verify whether the government-prescribed social distancing standards are maintained and whether establishments use disinfectants appropriately and ensure the safety of employees. Establishments must also adhere to standard operating procedures prescribed by the government, “an official statement said.

This is a continuation of the state government’s closing relaxations based on the cabinet decision of May 2 and, subsequently, on revised guidelines issued by the Union Interior Ministry.

The statement says that vegetable stores and supermarkets within the Greater Chennai Police limits and in the rest of the state will remain open between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Independent and neighborhood stores will open between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Greater Chennai Police boundary and between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the rest of the state.

Take-out service is permitted in tea shops in all non-containment areas between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. “The rules of social distancing must be maintained. In addition, the disinfectant must be sprayed five times a day and cleanliness must be maintained, “the statement said.



Customers cannot drink tea in stores. A store will be closed immediately if it is determined that you have violated the order.

Fuel pumps will be allowed to run between 6 am and 6 pm at the Greater Chennai Police boundary and between 6 am and 8 pm in the rest of the state. The pumps will run 24 hours on state and national highways.

The other relaxations previously announced by the state government will continue until further orders, according to the statement.

“Public and private establishments in general are requested to extend full cooperation to the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” the statement said.