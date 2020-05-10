Salman Khan records a song titled ‘Tere Bina’ with Jacqueline Fernández at her farm in Panvel; reveals details in THIS closing interview | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

After ‘Pyar Karona’, Salman Khan is set to release his next song ‘Tere Bina’ with Jacqueline Fernández. Salman along with Jacqueline, Walusha De Sousa, Aayush Sharma and more stranded at Superstar Panvel’s farm.

Speaking about the song in a closing interview with Walusha, Salman said, “Ek gaana just made me zehen me tha and then I thought ki is gaane so it’s time to free Kar hi dete hain.” He also added that the song could not be incorporated into any of the movies, so I thought about releasing it separately. The ‘Dabangg’ actor also said: “It took us almost four days to shoot, however we have not shown much of this property, because I do not want to show it.” When Jacqueline asked the reason behind this, Salman said, “It is my home.”

Check out the entire interview here:

Meanwhile, the song is sung by Salman and he also played the role of DOP.

Meanwhile, Salman is far from the city, but makes sure that daily workers are cared for in the middle of the shutdown. He’s been sharing videos from his farm to motivate his fans to follow the blocking rules.

On the job front, he was last seen in Prabhu Deva’s ‘Dabangg 3’, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff. The film was released in December last year. He will soon appear in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.