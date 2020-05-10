Mumbai closing news: today’s updates from your city | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

* Update at 10.46pm

* Update at 9.41pm

* Update at 9.19pm

Amidst the prevailing chaos and uncertainty about access to essential services and products During blocking, we bring you the latest updates from your city.:: The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has increased to 20,228 with 1,165 new cases reported on Saturday, the state department of public health (ANI) said.: The number of Covid-19 containment zones increases to 2,646 in Mumbai, ANI reports citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation: A ‘Shramik Special’ train with 1,200 passengers on board departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night.

* Update at 8.55pm: 1,165 new cases of Covid-19, 48 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state increases to 20,228, ANI reports citing the state health department

* Update at 8.17pm: With the addition of 56 Covid-19 positive cases on the day thus far, the number of patients in the city of Malegaon has crossed the 500 mark

* Update at 7.03pm: A police chief from the police headquarters, Nashik Rural lost his life due to Coronavirus today, ANI reports, citing the Maharashtra police.

* Update at 6.54pm: Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal arrives Dharavi area that so far has reported more than 800 patients with Covid-19.

* Update at 6.41pm: The Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Iqbal Singh Chahal, visited the Dharavi area today and assessed the situation of Covid-19 and the preventive measures being taken. (AND ME)

* Update at 6.35pm: Groups of migrants walk on the express highway east from Vikrholi, Ghatkopar and Mulund in Mumbai on Saturday.

* Update at 5.49pm: The Dharavi area of ​​Mumbai reports 25 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, including one dead. The total number of Covid-19 cases now in the locality is 833, which includes 27 deaths. Meanwhile, the Mahim area has reported five new cases of Covid-19 and Dadar has 18 new patients.

* Update at 5.37pm: Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday expressed his thanks to the frontline police officers in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak by maintaining the state police logo as a display image or DP of their social media accounts . (PTI)

* Update at 5.05pm: In an attempt to tackle the spread of the coronavirus more effectively, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has put additional commissioners in charge of seven areas of the city. (PTI)

* Update at 3.41pm: More than a lakh of cases of confinement rapes were recorded and 19,297 people have been arrested since prohibition orders were executed in Maharashtra in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, police said on Saturday.

* Update at 2.26pm: 33 new positive cases reported by Mira-Bhayander.

* Update at 2.23pm: Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal visits the Dharavi area that has reported more than 800 Covid cases19 so far. You are visiting high-risk areas such as Mukund Nagar, which have been identified by the BMC .

* Update at 2.07pm: Air India’s first evacuation flight from London will take off to Mumbai today. Passenger detection in progress.

* Update at 1.59pm: ICMR-NEERI map of Maharashtra showing active and recovered cases in each district

* Update at 1.52pm: The Mumbai GPO postman passed away on Friday. The GPO delivery section has been sealed.

* Update at 1.22pm: Mumbai City Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visits the Nair Hospital the first day after taking over and reviews the hospital’s overall readiness to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He will also visit the Dharavi area, which is among the most affected.

* Update at 11.59am The | Patients infected with Covid-19 who develop a serious illness or who have compromised immunity will have to test negative through the RT-PCR test before being discharged by the hospital: PTI quotes the Union Ministry of Health

* Update at 11.51 a.m.: Our mortality rate in the country continues at around 3.3% and the recovery rate has risen to 29.9%, these are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the past 3 days has been approximately 11 days, for the past 7 days it has been 9.9 days, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

* Update at 11.04am | There will be no increase in the school fee for this 2020-21 academic year. Parents should not be forced to pay the remaining fee for the 2019-20 academic year and the 2020-21 fee in one go, they should be given monthly / quarterly payment options: Maharashtra Department of Education

* Update at 9.28am: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issues a revised discharge policy for patients with Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issues a revised discharge policy for patients # COVID19 … https://t.co/wC7954EiXt – TOI Cities (@TOICitiesNews) 1588997021000

* Update at 9.18 a.m. The | The death toll from Covid-19 increases to 1,981; Cases Rise to 59,662 in India: Union Ministry of Health

* Probably the first time in the country, a positive Covid woman gave birth to triplets at BYL Nair Civic Management Hospital in Central mumbai on Friday.

* An anesthesiologist in the city said he had to postpone two surgeries on Friday as he was unable to prescribe Covid-19 tests after the BMC order on Thursday night, except for tests approved by the civic health official. “Currently, testing with a private doctor’s prescription is not allowed,” a message from one of the private labs told a doctor. “If doctors, surgeons can’t recommend a test, what’s the point of forcing us to open clinics and hospitals?” said a Goregaon-based doctor.

* Eight more BEST staff members were spotted with Covid-19 on Friday, seven of them from the traffic wing. The total number of positive cases increased to 64 in the company.

* At 53 years of age Hospital Bed Ayah and her 36-year-old daughter died a couple of days apart from Covid-related complications. The family alleges that the urgency to hospitalize or evaluate the daughter at GT Hospital was not demonstrated despite the symptoms.

* A new dimension of Covid-19 was developed in Dharavi on Friday when BMC officials on routine calls to recovered patients discovered that five of them had died since discharge. The victims had completed their 14-day hospitalization more than a month ago. The death toll in Dharavi, the city’s hardest hit slum with 808 positive cases, after adding 25 new patients on Friday, is now 26. BMC officials declined to comment on the possibility of reinfection and said that they would study the deaths.