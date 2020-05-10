Haryana: 40 Muslim families convert to Hinduism | Gurgaon News

India Top Headlines

Satbir and his family members performing their mother’s last rites.

HISAR: About 250 members of 40 Muslim families from the village of Bidhmira in Hariana ’S Hisar The district embraced Hinduism on Friday and performed the last rites of an 80-year-old woman according to Hindu customs. Previously, around 35 members from six Muslim families also embraced Hinduism in the Danoda Kalan village of Jind on April 18.

According to the villager, these Bithmada families used to live in the Danoda Kalan village before Independence.

Satbir, the new convert, said his mother, Phooli Devi, died a natural death on Friday and that Muslim families in the village decided that since they lead the Hindu lifestyle, they should declare themselves Hindu and decided to cremation according to Rituals. Hindus Previously, the dead were cremated according to Muslim customs, he said.

Satbir claimed that he was of the Doom caste and that he had heard of his Hindu ancestors embracing Muslims under pressure during the time of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. His entire village celebrates Hindu festivals, but the last rites of the dead are performed according to the Muslim religion, he said. When asked if there was pressure to convert them, he denied it and said that no villager had misbehaved with anyone.

Attempts to reach the town sarpanch were still futile while his phone was off. However, a young man from the village, Majid stated that since before his people were not educated, they did not know the old things. “Now many people are educated and have convinced everyone to do this (change their religion),” he said. “Only when we buried our dead did the villagers look at us differently. Therefore, looking at the future of children, we decided to convert, “he said.

Conversion to take advantage of the quota: Khan

State President of the Muslim Welfare Organization Harfool Khan Bhatti said he knew about the village of the Danoda Kalan incident, but did not have much information about the village of Bithmara. “The conversion of the Danoda Kalan village took advantage of the scheduled caste category, as they belong to the Doom caste,” he said.

The Doom caste has remained in the SC category, but according to a 1951 notification, Muslim and Christian citizens of the Doom caste cannot take advantage of the reserve, he said.

When the case of Mohammad Saddiq, who became an MLA ticket in Congress from a reserved seat in Ludhiana, went to the Supreme Court, he won the case by saying that he was Mazhabi Sikh and not a Muslim, Bhatti said.