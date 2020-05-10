Bengaluru Closing News: Today’s updates from your city | Bengaluru News

India Top Headlines

* Update at 1.14pm

Amidst the prevailing chaos and uncertainty about access to services and commodities during closing, we bring you the latest updates from your city.: With 41 new Covid-19 cases reported Saturday, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka reached 794, the state Department of Health said. (AND ME): Only four active cases of Covid-19 remain in Mysuru, 3 discharged in two days. There are no positive cases in the last ten days.: Two police inspectors suspended after an investigation found their involvement in the illegal sale of cigarettes during the Bengaluru, Karnataka confinement, reports ANI citing Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil.: Five more cases added to the Covid-19 afternoon list in Karnataka with new cases from Chikkaballapura, Bhatkal and 3 Tumakuru. The total number of cases increases to 41.: In what could be a relief to thousands of people stranded in Bangalore, the state transport companies in Karnataka have decided to operate interstate services, mainly in South India. The move came after the state government allowed interstate travel for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and others stranded in different states due to the blockage to travel through Karnataka’s reported entry and exit points.A ‘Shramik Special’ train with 1200 people on board departs from the Chikkabanavara train station in Bangalore towards Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. (AND ME): Two months after Karnataka recorded its first positive Covid-19 case, the state completed a lakh test milestone on Friday, medical education minister K. Sudhakar said Saturday. (IANS): There are 15 active cases in Dakshina Kannada has. Total cases 31 minus six treated from outside the district.: Three family members in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases receiving treatment in the district to 15.The three identified are two women, aged 70 and 60, and a 30-year-old man from the Kasba village of Bantwal Taluk.They are relatives of a 69-year-old man from the same family who tested positive for the virus on May 1.The family is related to the 50-year-old woman who died of the disease on April 19.The | Karnataka: Team of doctors led by Dr. Ganapathi from Mangala Hospital, Mangaluru developed a bubble helmet and turned a snorkel mask into a ventilation assist device. He states that “when a patient needs intubation we will provide him with this helmet and this mask can be used as a personal protection device.”

* Update at 12.33pm: With 36 more positive tests for coronavirus, Karnataka’s count increases to 789

* Update at 11.59am The | Patients infected with Covid-19 who develop a serious illness or who have compromised immunity will have to test negative through the RT-PCR test before being discharged by the hospital: PTI quotes the Union Ministry of Health

* Update at 11.51am | Our mortality rate in the country continues at around 3.3% and the recovery rate has increased to 29.9%, these are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the past 3 days has been approximately 11 days, for the past 7 days it has been 9.9 days, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

* Covid cert must go to the office? No, says the government

Employees of various private companies are lining up at government hospitals looking to get tested for Covid-19, saying their employers insist they produce negative certificates if they want to return to work. The health department says that no employer can make such a claim.

Several private firms reopened in Bengaluru on Monday, after relaxation of some lockdown restrictions. The government has limited assistance to private establishments to 33% of its usual force.

Health workers at a Covid-19 hospital in eastern Bengaluru were stunned to see a queue outside their door on Thursday. It included employees of private banks, clothing chains and other commercial establishments, who demanded that their swab samples be collected for analysis, hospital officials said.

* Update at 9.28am: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issues a revised discharge policy for patients with Covid-19.

* Update at 9.18am | The death toll from Covid-19 increases to 1,981; Cases Rise to 59,662 in India: Union Ministry of Health

* The Karnataka government and South Western Railway (SWR) resumed services on Friday, transporting nearly 3,600 people on two trains to Lucknow and one to Danapur, Bihar.

* Since merchants and shoppers ignored social distancing rules, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday ordered Commercial Street shopping malls and seven other highways in the central business district to close the blinds until further notice.

* The Karnataka government allowed take-away sales of alcoholic beverages from clubs, hotels, bars and restaurants on Friday until May 17.

* The Karnataka government has spent Rs 3.5 lakh on each of 136 Covid-19 patients treated at the Trauma Care Center at Bengaluru Victoria Hospital, S Covid-19 spokesman and state minister said on Friday, S Suresh Kumar.

* The Karnataka government also extended cash aid from Rs 5,000 to two more categories in the unorganized sector, shoemakers and skilled leather workers (who work on the road). The decision will benefit 11,722 families. Dhobis, barbers, car drivers, and taxis are already covered by the new initiative.