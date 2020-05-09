Vizag is a wake-up call to guarantee industrial safety | HT Editorial – Editorials

Opinion

The gas leak from a chemical factory in Vizag, which killed 12 people, is the most serious of three industrial accidents that have taken place since the national shutdown was eased on May 3. The other two were in Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh. The fact that the Vizag leak occurred within one kilometer of a red zone of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) means that people have violated restrictions to escape the effects of the gas that has spread in an area of five kilometers. Although the numbers are much smaller, the tragedy brings back memories of the Bhopal gas leak, the world’s worst industrial disaster, which killed at least 3,800 people. The leak from the Vizag plant was styrene, a benzene derivative used to make plastics and resin. Exposure to it causes headache, hearing loss, and irritation of the mucous membrane, among other things. It can stay in the air for weeks and combine with oxygen to form lethal styrene dioxide.

The Science and Environment Center said the leak appears to have occurred due to the rush to restart the plant without carrying out proper maintenance work. While the government should focus on rescue and relief for now, what is also required is a time-bound investigation to determine how security was compromised and to pin down liability. Reports suggest that the plant has operated without adequate environmental clearances for a substantial period since its inception. You should also wonder how the South Korean petrochemical giant, which owns the LG polymers, the crash site, failed to ensure that there were qualified people to verify the systems and open the plant.

What happened at Vizag should be considered a warning to other industries that are resuming operations after a long shutdown. India’s industrial safety record has been spotty at best. Now after the block it is likely to erode further. Although it is necessary to start the economic engine, it cannot run the risk of compromising the safety of workers and those who live in the vicinity of industrial plants. In any case, with a severe labor shortage and monetary challenges caused by Covid-19, it is even more necessary to strengthen both public and labor security systems. Industries must comply with regulations and the government must ensure that they are strictly followed. Lives are at stake.