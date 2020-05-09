The daughter of the late Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shares a photo with her mother Neetu Kapoor; subtitles, “I Supported You Ma #yourpillars | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived in Mumbai from Delhi on May 3 to be with her mother and brother Ranbir Kapoor after the legendary actor disappeared on April 30.

His request for a flight was reportedly denied due to closure restrictions and he therefore traveled to Mumbai on the roads.

Today, she took her account of the Instagram story to share some photos with her father. The last photo showed her mother Neetu Kapoor and her brother Ranbir Kapoor together with her. Everyone smiled for a sweet selfie, but the legend of his post melted our hearts. She wrote, “Got Your Back Ma #YourPillars”



Check out the post here:

For the unskilled, Riddhima was unable to attend her father’s funeral, and therefore Alia Bhatt was present at the scene and contacted Riddhima via Facetime.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He underwent treatment in New York and returned to Mumbai after battling cancer for almost a year.

After his return, he resumed his work and started shooting for a movie titled ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ with Juhi Chawla in Delhi. However, due to health problems, the shooting was canceled and he returned to his home in Mumbai.

