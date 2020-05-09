Maharashtra Lockdown Extended: Maharashtra may extend lock until late May, hints CM Uddhav Thackeray | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray , while addressing a meeting of leaders of all parties through a video conference on Thursday, indicated that the emergency shutdown it can run until the end of May in the red zones of the state, especially in the metropolitan regions of Mumbai and Pune, which have so far contributed 90% of Maharashtra’s cases. The extended block will end on May 17.Leaders who crossed party lines gave suggestions to the government at the meeting on how the situation could be handled more effectively. Opposition leader Praveen Darekar on the BJP legislative council and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar said the CM wanted the blockade to be extended.Lockdown 3.0: latest updatesAmong the suggestions made was one of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who said that SRPF platoons should be deployed in containment areas, especially in Mumbai. Some other leaders spoke of stranded migrants and the lack of coordination in administration that had resulted in flip-flops, such as revised orders on the opening of liquor and independent stores.Former CM Devendra Fadnavis said the situation in Mumbai was grim and addressed the issue of the bodies lying in the Sion hospital alongside patients admitted to the Covid-19 ward. He said the move to open liquor stores in Mumbai had not been correct. “Asymptomatic patients should be screened. The state should announce a fiscal package to revive the industrial sector. Plans to restart the economy should be resolved now,” he said.Lap Bharati’s Kapil Patil said everything indicated that the closure would continue until the end of the month, at least in MMR and PMR. “I raised the problem of unavailability of beds. Even police officers find it difficult to get beds. Also, self-employed people, like plumbers and maids, should be able to work, ”he said.Raj left early after his submission. He was the only leader in the meeting who was not wearing a mask. Raj said the state “should announce its exit plan 10-15 days in advance so that people know what is allowed and when. This will avoid confusion as we saw in recent days. Crowds during Eid should be controlled.Hitendra Thakur, BVA MLA, suggested that 2-3 local trains be run on the three rail lines in the mornings and afternoons to transport front-line workers.The CM in its statement said the suggestions have been noted.

BMC grants powers to 4 senior babus

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi has granted additional municipal commissioners powers to four senior IAS officials who have been appointed by the state government to help civic authorities manage the Covid-19 pandemic. They will have powers to make and clarify proposals related to topics assigned to them.

