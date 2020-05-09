elon musk: Elon Musk solves the “mystery” behind his baby’s name

India Top Headlines

Elon Musk has given a lot to netizens simply by naming their baby. The internet has been plagued with memes, pranks and what not after the Tesla CEO revealed that his baby’s name is X Æ A-12 Musk. Now the obvious question was how do you pronounce it? Well, Musk has “solved” the mystery in an interview on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Rogan asked him, “How do you say the name?” Musk first clarified that it was not he but his partner, Grimes, who came up with the name. “First of all, my partner is the one who mostly came up with the name,” Musk said on the podcast.



He further explained, “I mean it’s just X, the letter X.” “And then the AE is like pronounced ‘ash.'” He also said that the A-12 was his “contribution” to the name.

Rogan asked him why add the A-12. Musk said it was to honor the Archangel 12 plane, which Musk said is “the coolest plane of all.”

For the uninitiated, Archangel 12 was a spy plane built for the CIA in the 1960s. The plane was not designed to carry weapons, but was used to carry out reconnaissance missions and gather information on ground-to-air missile threats at I know. USA

Musk’s partner explained the name in more detail in a tweet.

• X, the unknown variable

• Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence)

• A-12 = forerunner of the SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). Without weapons, without defenses, only speed. Great in battle, but not violent +



(A = Archangel, my favorite song) ”

Well, everything that can be put together can be pronounced: “X-ash-A-twelve”. Now, that’s what one would really call a really unique name for a baby.

