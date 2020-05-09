Did Rishi Kapoor want son Ranbir Kapoor to marry THIS person and not Alia Bhatt? The | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating Alia Bhatt and if her photos with the actor and her family are worthwhile, then it would be safe to say that she has been accepted as her future daughter-in-law. However, did you know that Rishi Kapoor wanted Ranbir to marry someone else?

Yes, you read it right! In 2018, Rishi went to his Twitter account to share a photo of the son Ranbir Kapoor along with his best friend Ayan Mukerji and suggested that the two get married.





Check out her tweet here:

Best friends, how about you both get married now? It’s time! https://t.co/DnWEmN8nI7 & mdash; Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 1530344431000

Along with the photo of the two, he wrote: “Best friends! How about you both get married now? It’s about time!”



Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji worked together on “Wake Up Sid!” And after that there was no going back for best friends. They are often seen spending time together and going on vacation together. Ranbir’s mistress Alia has also joined his gang now and the trio is practically inseparable.

Alia, Ayan and Ranbir also played together on their New Year and the images of them enjoying themselves in the middle of the sea went viral on the Internet.

Alia and Ayan have been very supportive of Ranbir during his father Rishi Kapoor’s cancer treatment in New York. Even after his sad passing recently, his friends were standing with him.



There were many speculative reports of Ranbir and Alia’s impending marriage this year. However, these reports were not confirmed.

Meanwhile, on the job front, Alia and Ranbir will share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in key roles.

The film was slated to hit theaters on December 4, 2020.