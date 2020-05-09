Covid-19 India update: doubling time worsens to 10.2 days in 1 week | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India’s doubling rate for Covid-19 cases worsened to 10.2 days in the past seven days with cases increasing rapidly in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi, although there is better news about the rate improvement recovery and mortality rate nationwide. in 3.3%, they show data from the ministry of health.This is a change from Tuesday when the health ministry reported a 12-day doubling time, the same day it saw the biggest jump in cases and deaths. The drop in doubling time occurs after several weeks of constant improvement. The deterioration in the doubling rate is attributed, at least in part, to gaps in certain states, such as West Bengal, which are now being corrected.Lockdown 3.0: latest updates“Compared to the rest of the world, India’s death rate is the lowest,” Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Thursday, noting efforts to ensure timely reporting and efficient clinical management in the fight against Covid. -19. The data also shows that the disease in India is less severe with only 1.1% of all Covid-19 patients on respirators, 3.3% on medical oxygen, and 4.8% on ICU beds.India’s testing capacity also increased to 95,000 per day, from around 75,000 per day at the beginning of the week. This extends to 327 government laboratories and 118 private laboratories. Cumulatively, more than 13.57 lakh tests have been performed so far.

As on Thursday, the health ministry reported a total of 52,952 Covid-19 cases. Of this, 15,266 people have been cured and 1,783 deaths reported. In the last 24 hours, 3,561 new confirmed cases and 1,084 cured patients have been added. The current recovery rate is 28.8%.

Pointing to the challenges in fighting Covid-19 at a time when the disease chart has reached a gradual peak rather than backing down, as the government waited in the midst of the shutdown, Harsh Vardhan said the challenge was to prevent the disease will reach unaffected districts. There are currently 319 unaffected districts in the green zone, 130 red and 284 orange districts.

However, more and more districts, the minister said, were now managing to extend the reporting period for new infections, with 180 districts without cases between seven and 13 days; 164 districts without case between 14 and 20 days; and 136 districts without cases from 21 to 28 days.

