AP: Why deploy teachers in liquor stores ?, asks N Chandrababu Naidu | Amaravati News

AMARAVATI: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday criticized Prime Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for reopening liquor stores without taking the necessary precautions and raising prices.

At a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Naidu criticized the government for deploying school teachers to control the crowd in liquor stores. “Deploying teachers to run the mafia in liquor stores is very objectionable,” said Naidu.

He criticized the government for lacking sincerity in implementing zone restrictions, as people from red zones crowded green liquor stores, posing a risk of Covid spreading.

The Center has classified zones on a case-by-district basis, but the state government reclassified red zones only to open liquor stores. He said the decision to open liquor stores will jeopardize public safety. “The world is still scared by the increase in infections. There is no clarity on when a vaccine will be available. Self-regulation and caution are the most necessary, “said Naidu.

The TDP chief said opening only government outlets was aimed at driving low-quality brands that offer bribes to top government leaders.

Naidu said the sudden opening of liquor stores has sparked violent clashes leading to deaths, domestic violence and suicide in the state.