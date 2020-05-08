Visakhapatnam gas leak: chilling scenes bring back memories of the Bhopal gas tragedy | Visakhapatnam News

India Top Headlines

Vizag gas leak: rescue operations in full swing in the affected area

VISAKHAPATNAM: Unconscious children who were carried by their parents in their arms, people lying on the roads, health workers who were fighting to care for those affected by the styrene vapor leak, and fleeing residents were some of the scenes that took place nearby from here on Thursday, bringing gloomy memories. from 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy . The styrene leak, a chemical used to make resins and synthetic rubber, among others, occurred in the early hours of Thursday while people were still sleeping soundly.Live updates: Vizag gas leakWomen and children were seen lying on the roads struggling to breathe, recalling the infamous Bhopal gas tragedy when a leak from the Union Carbide plant left around 3,500 dead and many mutilated.

The most affected Gopalapatnam village reverberated with cries of people for help. Many people fell unconscious while sleeping, a villager said. The affected people, who had large writing on their faces, were taken to hospitals on autorickshaws and on two wheels.

Visakhapatnam collector Vinay Chand said 20 ambulances were put into service as soon as information was received about the gas leak.

Gas leak at the Vizag chemical plant: death toll reaches 8; more than 5,000 fall ill

Exposure to styrene, also known as ethenylbenzene, can affect the central nervous system (CNS) and cause headache, fatigue, weakness, and depression. It is mainly used in the production of plastics and polystyrene resins.

The gas leak took place at the LG Polymers chemical plant. LG Polymers was established in 1961 as “ Hindustan Polymers “to make Polystyrene and its copolymers in Visakhapatnam. It merged with UB Group’s McDowell & Co. Ltd in 1978, according to the company’s website.

Taken over by LG Chem (South Korea), Hindustan Polymers was renamed LG Polymers India Private Limited (LGPI) in July 1997. Video: Vizag Gas Leak – See Shocking Images of the Area