Usher in the changes to ensure that no Indian goes hungry | Opinion – analysis

Opinion

The coronavirus disease-induced pandemic (Covid-19) has triggered a civilizing crisis with no immediate end in sight. Many would say that India has done well to contain it. Yes, this is a crisis of enormous dimensions with extreme complexities. Lives are in danger, livelihoods are at stake, the great reverse migration is underway, and the economy is plummeting with disruptions. This requires a multiple response mechanism.

The Union government, along with state governments, is working on these lines. A national economic aid package has been announced, with more in sight. The economy is gradually opening up. State governments are addressing migration issues. People are getting used to the idea that their homes are their second workplace.

If there is one image of national closure that has stuck with most of us, it is that of migrant workers heading to their respective cities of origin. Such episodes have been reported from Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, parts of Telangana, and elsewhere.

More than 90% of the workforce is in the unorganized sector. In the running of the bulls, the poorest and most marginalized are the most affected. A report from the United Nations University says 104 million more people could fall below the poverty line in India due to the crisis. A report by the International Labor Organization, on the other hand, says that around 400 million workers in India’s unorganized sector could sink further into poverty because of this.

When the poorest do not have enough for two meals a day, it means that we as a nation have failed them. Look around you and you’ll hear gruesome stories of starvation and malnutrition deaths. All this will be exacerbated if the blockade is prolonged.

In general, democracy and a free press are believed to be the best guarantees against hunger.

So where have we failed? What can be done to ensure that hunger and starvation do not take the form of a crisis in the uncertain times ahead?

When I introduced a private member’s resolution, advocating for a Zero Hunger Law at the Lok Sabha in 2006, I gained overwhelming support across the board. A responsive political class, the media and civil society groups ensured that India obtained a National Food Safety Act (NFSA) in 2013. It entitles 67% of the population (75% in rural India and 50% in urban India) to five kg. of food grains per person per month for priority households.

The Law covers more than 810 million people. During the shutdown, the government increased the monthly fee for subsidized food grains to seven kg per person along with the free distribution of five kg of food grains under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna for the next three months.

While the spread of the NFSA is welcome, much remains to be done. India is ranked 72 on a list of 113 countries in The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Food Security Index 2019, which measures food availability, affordability, quality and safety. Or, the 2019 Global Hunger Index, which ranks India 102nd in a list of 117 countries.

As part of a long-term plan, India, like other countries, is working to end hunger and eliminate malnutrition by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A 2019 Niti Aayog report says Goa, Mizoram, Kerala, Chandigarh are among the states and territories of the Union that are doing well, but others are lagging behind.

As India accepts a new post-Covid-19 normality, we should work vigorously towards a hunger and malnutrition-free India long before the deadline. This must be the highest priority as we change our priorities. While the SDGs with 2030 as the deadline were launched in 2016, countries like Brazil launched a war against hunger in 2003, with its pioneer “Fome Zero” aimed at providing everyone with enough food and the right kind of food. , for nutritional and wellness needs.

We should use this crisis as an opportunity to undertake large-scale change so that we can feed India, especially the most vulnerable sections, in the right way.

The five kg of quantum food grain under the NFSA should be raised to 10 kg in the future. The government may consider introducing breakfast, in addition to lunch at school, to ensure that children are healthy. It’s time to make NFSA coverage universal. Reductions from the Food Corporation of India are full to capacity with more than three times the reserve stock required to maintain. In other words, no one who goes to a public distribution system store should be rejected due to the absence of a ration card. Some states have already acted on this.

One problem migrant workers face is that ration cards from their places of origin are not valid in other states. The Union government is preparing a “one nation, one ration card” scheme, and this must be prioritized. In the post-closure period, the problem has become particularly important, with large-scale reverse migration.

Another major problem concerns the linking of Aadhaar cards with ration cards. In many rural areas, the identification infrastructure often malfunctions. Failures in the verification process should not become an excuse for denying someone food grains. We also need to universalize direct transfers to those living on the margins.

Let the Covid-19 crisis usher in policy changes that ensure that our poorest are well fed, that their food needs are met and that their dignity is maintained. It is only then that India will be able to write an inclusive growth story.

Naveen Jindal is President, Jindal Steel & Power Limited and former member of Parliament

