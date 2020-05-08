How Covid-19-induced blocking has changed me: analysis

Opinion

It is amazing to learn how few people matter in our lives. We tend to be so tied up with our daily work, gym, singing, party routines, and trying to make ourselves look “good” to others (primarily on social media). As a result, we ignore the people we care about and should care about. Be it the older people in our family, spouse, children, close friends and even those with whom you have spent precious moments. We are so busy chasing a future that we have forgotten how to live and enjoy the present. We are so full of greed and unfulfilled wishes that we forget to count our blessings. Most of us have great egos and a false sense of pride and self-esteem that we forget how to respect human beings and empathize with their suffering. If there is one thing my late mother taught me, it is compassion for others. To do your writing or service without expecting anything in return.

Today, I know people who are more concerned with providing food and shelter to stray dogs rather than seeing the effect that the coronavirus has had on human life. Make no mistake, I am an animal lover and a conservationist. While of course our priority today should be to protect ourselves and our family members, but we should also extend a helping hand to the elderly, friends and loved ones with whom we have lost contact, and have a conversation with them. . There are many charitable funds and NGOs that we can donate to so they can care for street children, stranded migrant workers, and the homeless. But, donate your money wisely.

I have decided to spend more time with my family and close friends and with the people that matter to me. I want to enjoy and appreciate my time with them. I will limit my social circle accordingly and live life on my terms. I don’t mind two screams about how the world perceives me. I will do all the things I always wanted to do: spend more time with nature, enjoy the nature of Ladakh, our national parks, take photography classes, drive to Rann of Kutch on a full moon night and take a motorcycle tour of Bhutan

My second important discovery has to do with how we suffer from obsessive consumerism syndrome. It is possible that we will overcome the virus in the next six months or so (illusions?), But it is accepted that it may take several years to recover from the economic consequences of this crisis. I don’t know how many of us realize how deeply this is going to affect each of us. We have two options; change our lifestyle that revolves around obsessive consumerism or go down the spiral. It’s obvious.

During the confinement, I was pleasantly surprised to see how little we need to continue reasonably comfortably with our daily life. Be it automobiles, household items, appliances, food supplies and toiletries. Not to mention the variety of expensive clothes, shoes and other accessories that we constantly acquire. And yet we never stop collecting more and more and more. We do this because we want to show the world how current, modern, and rich we are.

I am going to make a conscious effort to get away from this negative pattern. We are living in times where we need to both “preserve” and “preserve”. I have decided to reduce my financial burden as much as possible. Maybe it’s time for us all to review the same thing.

Lastly, I really enjoy the clean air of Delhi, the crystal blue skies, the birds singing, the sight of peacocks and squirrels. No traffic or noise pollution with honking horns and people yelling and yelling. After decades, I have not had a devastating asthma attack that invariably occurs during the months of April through May. I like to take some time off at night to stand out on my terrace and enjoy the sounds of nature and the beauty that surrounds us, despite living in a megacity like Delhi.

Today, my concern is of a different kind. I am starting to ask myself the question: do I want to live in Delhi once the closing is over?

Vikramaditya Singh is a former member of the J&K Legislative Council.

The opinions expressed are final.