Don’t play ‘petty politics’ on Shramik’s special trains: Railway union to Sonia Gandhi | India News

NEW DELHI: The All India Railways Federation appealed on Thursday to Congress President Sonia gandhi refrain from falling into “petty politics” about the Shramik Special fee trains and said the railways They charged money to avoid overcrowding at the stations.

In a letter to Gandhi, the Railways’ largest workers union said that traveling during the coronavirus The pandemic is dangerous, but the railway staff is making it possible thanks to their hard work.

“I request not to destabilize a good system that allows migrants to return home on 115 special trains due to momentary political gains,” said AIRF secretary general. Shiv Gopal Mishra he said in the letter to the President of Congress.

Overcrowding at railway stations could lead to the spread of the coronavirus, he said.

Railways began operating special Shramik trains starting May 1 to transport migrants home workers stranded from their homes in different parts of the country.

Opposition parties have accused the government of charging workers money for the train journey.

However, the government has said that 85 percent of the fare is borne by the Railways and the remaining 15 percent is borne by the state government at the request of which a train is running.

As of Wednesday, the Railways said they transported more than 1.35 lakh of migrant workers home on more than 140 special Shramik trains.