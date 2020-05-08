Covid-19: despite difficult circumstances, police personnel are doing everything possible to keep him safe – analysis

Opinion

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many nations to take tough measures that require a strong police force to enforce them. Many police personnel are running this type of application for the first time in their careers. They have to deal not only with crimes, but also with panic-stricken crowds, emotionally charged and fearful people trying to walk home or buy essential supplies. The other task that the police must undertake is to enforce movement restrictions, verify valid passes, ensure the movement of essential goods, protect quarantine centers, and escort people who have contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) . On top of all this, they should be vigilant of hoarders, rumors, and those trapped in their homes due to old age or disabilities. In Punjab, the police helped a woman give birth to her baby. In Panchkula, the police appeared at an older person’s home to celebrate their birthday, as they had no one else to celebrate with. In many places, such as Kerala, the police have been feeding stray and stray animals.

The police force has shown exceptional resistance even when subjected to harsh words and physical attacks such as being spit on, thrown with stones or even in some places, when people tried to run them over with their vehicles. The most horrendous was the case when a religious sect confronted the police in Patiala and during the fight cut off the hand of an assistant deputy inspector. I am not trying to say that the police are irreproachable, but they are just as susceptible to emotion and fear as anyone else. Some police personnel have tested positive for the virus, some of them in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have lost their lives.

The blockade that the police are enforcing has helped prevent the spread of the disease, isolate cases, locate contacts and quarantine.

Among the states, Himachal Pradesh has received recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in searching for contacts, surveillance and quarantine. The state police have been tracking everyone who enters the state from hot spots and their contacts.

Dealing with the Una district, which has a porous border with Punjab and is a gateway to four more districts of Himachal Pradesh, was a challenging exercise. The district reported 16 of the total 40 Covid-19 cases in the state on April 30. The district established 25 interstate barriers with the contiguous state. One reported her first positive case on April 2, with three out of six cases participating in the state. The follow-up of contacts in these cases led to the creation of a group of around 300 people to carry out tests.

Police efficiency in tracking contacts could be judged from one of those 14 cases that were reported on April 11. The movement of the person with a positive coronavirus showed no changes at night, but there were some fluctuations during the day. During a telephone investigation, he revealed that he did not know anyone before testing positive. However, the district police decided to investigate further and, with the help of locals and village chiefs, tracked down four of his friends whom he had met before undergoing tests. Those four people were also evaluated and one of them was positive. This case could have infected many others if it were not for the close monitoring of the police.

So the next time you read articles or listen to critical police reports, also remember that we try to do our best in these difficult circumstances to keep you safe and secure.

Sakshi Verma Karthikeyan is IPS Batch Officer 2014 (Himachal Pradesh Box)

The opinions expressed are personal.