Vizag LG Polymers Gas leak: death toll rises to 11; AP government announces Rs 1 crore each of the relatives of those killed | Visakhapatnam News

VISAKHAPATNAM: According to reports, at least 11 people, including two older people and an 8-year-old girl, died and more than 5,000 people fell ill after an alleged gas leak from a chemical plant in Vizag early Thursday morning. The leak reportedly occurred around 3 a.m. in the LG polymer industry at RR Venkatapuram near the Naiduthota area near Gopalapatnam.

The incident caused panic among locals in the 3 km radius area. Many unconscious people were seen on the roads, while some faced difficulties in breathing. People also complained of rashes on his body and towering eyes.

Shortly after the matter came to light, local police rushed to the area and launched the evacuation of the premises.

The exact cause of the incident has yet to be identified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Union Ministry of the Interior and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to assess the situation in Vizag.



Vizag District Collector V Vinay Chand ran to the site and he is monitoring the situation. People facing respiratory problems receive oxygen, the collector said.

Hundreds of people were admitted to private and government hospitals with the help of the police and locals. About 128 people from and around Venkatapuram were transferred to KG Hospital by the district administration. Of the 128 in the KGH, 98 people have recovered and 10 face respiratory problems. The death toll may not increase in KGH, doctors said.



NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to the area and a rescue operation is underway.

Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited the KG hospital in the city where most of the affected patients have been admitted.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang said the gas leak at the chemical plant was an accident. They were strictly following all protocols and an investigation is ongoing, forensic teams are also being dispatched to the scene.

The LG Polymers industry was established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers to manufacture polystyrene and its copolymers in Vizag. It merged with Mc Dowell & Company Limited of the UB Group in 1978.

Gopalapatnam Circle Inspector Ramanayya told TOI that they found 50 people on the roads in an unconscious state and that getting to the area has become very difficult.

Police officers call on people to leave their homes and go to safer places.

Visakha West assembly constituency MLA P Ganababu alerted its cadres to the rescue operations and also urged that the people of the city not go near Gopalapatnam as the gas leak was causing respiratory and respiratory problems. another type.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, and asked about the incident of the Vizag gas leak. The CM explained that the situation was under control and that all measures were being taken to help the victims.

Chandrababu Naidu asks the Center to close the polymer unit





Party chief Telugu Desam (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu demanded an investigation into the incident. He urged the Center to immediately send medical experts to the district, as it may not have the necessary experience to treat people affected with styrene gas. In a letter to the Union Minister of Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goyal, Naidu also asked the Center to deploy veterinary experts to treat animals affected by the toxic gas.

Gas leak effect felt in areas within a radius of 2 kms

The effect of the gas leak was felt even around Santhoshnagar and the surrounding areas, located more than 2 km from the scene of the incident. Residents here complained of dyspnea, vomiting, and some even became unconscious. At around 6 am, the police arrived at these towns and asked residents to leave their homes. Many of them went to distant towns like Muralinagar and are stranded there on the roads. Meanwhile, some went to the places of their friends or family in other parts of the city.

