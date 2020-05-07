The sharp decline in ties between the United States and China – editorials

Opinion

In the wake of the pandemic, the gap between the United States (China) and China has widened. Washington has said it will remove the phase one trade deal it signed with Beijing in January. The Donald Trump administration is also talking to countries like India about the possibility of removing China’s healthcare and electronic supply chains. While the President of the United States blames China for Covid-19, the Chinese official media mocks the United States’ failed response to the pandemic.

Abusive language at the highest levels of government on both sides is unusual and dangerous. Governments keep ambassadors out of the most unpleasant fights so they have a path to negotiations and reconciliation. Talking about a trade war, even when the world is falling into a recession, couldn’t be more poorly programmed. Everything is fair in trade and war, but when the superpowers only have battle plans as blueprints for managing bilateral relations, the resulting scenarios go from bad to worse. The fact that all of this happens during a global health crisis makes it even more dangerous.

India leans toward the United States but keeps an outstretched hand towards China. This allows you to maximize profits. New Delhi has been careful not to call Beijing regarding its management of the outbreak. However, it has worked more closely with the US. USA In almost all other elements of the pandemic. His reward: tangible assistance and public praise from both parties. The economic gains from supply chain distribution are potentially enormous, but they diminish seriously if they require India to align with a single pole. The challenge for India will be to continue its current soft balance against China without being drawn to a containment policy by the United States, which, it is not clear, Washington has the will or the way to impose. Fortunately, India has enough weight for both the United States and China to know that they must persuade rather than coerce New Delhi. Multiple alignment is the catchphrase of Indian diplomacy today, but deep down is the belief that India should avoid choosing between the parties until such time as it is powerful enough that the choice is irrelevant. The next six months will test whether foreign policy coverage can grow during a geopolitical storm.