No move to remove exams from class 10, 12 pending

NEW DELHI: Board exams for classes 10 and 12 pending due to coronavirus-induced blockade will be held at the earliest possibility and there is no move to remove the remaining exams, CBSE officials said Tuesday.

The board is prepared to conduct class 10 and 12 exams for 29 crucial subjects, while the ministry of human resources development has mandated states to begin the evaluation process for exams already taken and to facilitate the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on evaluation of response sheets

“Recently, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the CBSE Board exams. The board’s decision to take exams for 29 classes 10 and 12 subjects is the same. There is no change in the position of conducting the CBSE exams. board. Therefore, exams will be conducted, “said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Exam Controller.

The clarification by CBSE officials came amid uncertainty about when the reviews will be held, leading to speculation that the reviews will be removed in a single agreement.

“We are prepared to carry out the board exams for classes 10 and 12 pending due to the closure due to the situation of Covid-19 in the country. The exams will be carried out for 29 crucial subjects for the promotion and admission to courses Undergraduate, at first possibility. Students will receive a notice of at least 10 days before the exams, “said a senior official at the human resources ministry.

“States have been asked to initiate the evaluation process for exams already taken and have been advised to facilitate the evaluation of answer sheets. The CBSE will also issue instructions for grading or evaluating non-important subjects that are not included in the list of 29 subjects, “said the official.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and testing has been postponed since March 16 when the Center announced the closure of classrooms across the country as one of the measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Later, a national blockade was announced on March 24, which has now been extended until May 3.

The board was unable to conduct class 10 and 12 tests on eight days of testing due to the coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, due to the law and order situation in Northeast Delhi, the board was unable to take exams on four exam days, while a very small number of students from and around this district were unable to sit for exams. in six days.

“Taking into account the extraordinary circumstances, the board decided to take exams only for 29 crucial subjects compared to more than 40 remaining subjects. For the rest of the subjects, the board will not carry out exams and instructions for grading and evaluation in all cases issued separately, “said the official.

Human resources minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ interacted with state education ministers on Tuesday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested that students be graded based on an internal assessment as it is not feasible to take the pending exams now.

Sisodia, who is also minister of education, said Delhi students will be more affected due to the delay in taking the exams, as different states have their own boards, while the national capital only follows CBSE.

Ministers of education from different states also presented deliberations on their respective state boards.

The Bihar board has already announced results for three Class 12 broadcasts and is in the process of evaluating Class 10 exams.

The Uttar Pradesh board has not yet started the evaluation and will be on a call in this regard soon.

The CBSE has already announced that it will not be taking any exams for students in foreign countries.

“There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries is also closed and has decided to close schools for different and differential time periods. In such circumstances, it is considered that the board will not be in a position to conduct differential series. of exams for each of these countries, “said the official.

“Furthermore, in the current situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board decided not to conduct further examinations for students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside of India. “he added. said.

For undergraduate admissions, the University Scholarship Commission (UGC) is working on an alternative calendar for the new academic session that will notify the deadline within a week.

A seven-member panel, established to study the topic, recommended that the undergraduate admissions process begin in July-August and that the new session for first-year students begin in September. However, a final decision has not yet been made in this regard.

