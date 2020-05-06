Sonia Gandhi: Congress questions post-government shutdown strategy: what happens after May 17? The | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi questioned the government on Wednesday about the criteria it adopted to judge how long the Covid-19-induced lockdown will continue.

Addressing a meeting of chief ministers from states where Congress is in power, he asked “what happens after May 17?” The third phase of the closure ends on May 17.

Lockdown 3.0: latest updates

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former head of Congress Rahul Gandhi were part of the meeting.

“After May 17, what? And after May 17, how? … what criteria is the Government of India using to judge how long the shutdown will last?” Said Chief Congress Speaker Randeep Surjewala quoting Sonia Gandhi as saying in the video conference with CMs.

He thanked the farmers, in particular Punjab and Haryana, for ensuring food security by providing excellent wheat crops despite all possibilities.

More about Covid-19

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also said: “We need to know, as Soniaji said, what will happen after the 3.0 crash?”

“Soniaji has already pointed this out. CM needs to deliberate and ask what the Indian government’s strategy is to get the country out of the shutdown,” Singh asked.

Speaking at the meeting, Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh said he has established two committees, one to strategize on how to get out of the lockdown and the other on economic revival.

“The concern is that people sitting in Delhi decide on the classification of the areas (Covid-19) without knowing what is happening on the ground,” he said at the meeting.

Rajasthan Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Until a comprehensive stimulus package is delivered, how will the states and the country function? We have lost revenue of Rs 10,000.”

He said states have repeatedly asked the prime minister for a package, “but we still have no news from the Indian government.”

Chhattisgarh’s Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel said: “States are facing a serious economic crisis. They need immediate assistance.”

Chattisgarh, he said, is a state where 80 percent of small industries have restarted and almost 85,000 workers have returned to work.

