Salman Khan suffers an AMAZING transformation during the blockade; Is this your look for the sequel to “Tiger”? The | Hindi Movie News

Salman Khan is stationed at his Panvel farm, where he had taken off before the closure was announced. The actor has a well-furnished gym there, and according to his latest photos, Salman Khan appears to have undergone an incredible transformation. Salman Khan has grown enormously and looks muscular, while also sporting a well-maintained beard. We wonder if this is her new look for the “Tigre” sequel, which is expected to start rolling once “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is finished.

Jacqueline Fernández has been sharing glimpses of Salman Khan from the gym and will surely inspire him to start exercising at home. Salman was busy filming for “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” when the closure was announced. He has been busy preparing for the climactic scenes of Prabhudheva’s direction, “Salman Khan is doing his best to keep his weight under control, as after the close is over he will immediately end the climactic scenes of” Radhe “. He has scenes from car chases to roll and is therefore exercising in his home gym. He is also eating the right foods to complement his exercise routine, “a source told ETimes.

Salman Khan has been enjoying the life of confinement with his family: Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush, Ahil, Ayat, Nirvaan and their closest friends: Jacqueline Fernández, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia Vantur.

