Riyaz Naikoo: Hizbul Mujahideen chief chief Riyaz Naikoo, killed in encounter with Awantipora | India News

SRINAGAR: In a major advance in the fight against terror, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, fled for eight years, was killed on Wednesday by security forces in his village in the Pulwama district of Kashmir, police said.

Anticipating a problem of law and order, authorities suspended mobile phone services from private operators and mobile internet services throughout the Valley.

Security forces confronted terrorists in two armed clashes in the southern district of Kashmir, one in the village of Sharshalli where two unidentified terrorists died, and the other in Beighpora in Awantipora, where they eventually suffocated Naikoo, who hid with another. terrorist.

His accomplice attempted to escape by charging at the security forces, but was also killed.

The murder of the main terrorist commander comes three days after eight members of the security staff, including two army officers, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj Sood, were killed.

killed in Handwara.

The news of the murder of 32-year-old Naikoo, who was carrying a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head and had escaped from the police three times, caused some incidents of people throwing stones at the security forces. However, this was handled carefully to ensure there was no collateral damage, an official said.

In giving details of the operation, authorities said security forces concentrated on Naikoo’s hideout on Tuesday. But instead of starting an immediate operation, security forces strengthened his cordon around the area and blocked all escape routes so that he could not escape as he had three times before.

Army units were pushed along with the Jammu and Kashmir police special operations group at dawn, officials said. A shootout ensued after Naikoo and his accomplice shot at security personnel.

The CRPF and the police forces placed an external cord to keep the public away from the meeting place.

Shortly after noon, one of the terrorists left the house indiscriminately shooting at the security forces in his attempt to escape. However, he was shot to death in retaliatory fire.

It was not immediately known if it was Naikoo or his accomplice.

A police spokesman said earlier in the morning that a senior terrorist commander, along with an accomplice, was caught in an encounter but did not reveal his identity. Later in the day, officials revealed that the man they had in mind was Naikoo, the man they had been searching for for eight years.

He became the de facto head of the terrorist group after the death of Burhan Wani, the boy from the Valley militancy cartel, in July 2016.

In a separate meeting in Sharshali village, two terrorists, who have not yet been identified, were shot dead in a meeting with security forces.

Acting on a warning about the presence of terrorists in the village, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation. It turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the positions of the security forces, authorities said.

The forces retaliated, killing the two terrorists, they said.

