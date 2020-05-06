India Top Headlines

News about the coronavirus vaccine in Israel: Israel made a “significant advance” in the development of antibodies against the coronavirus | World News

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said scientists at the country’s main biological research institute have made “significant progress” in developing an antibody against the new coronavirus, as the researchers concluded the development phase. and they went on to patent and mass produce. potential treatment

Bennett visited the laboratories of the Israel Biological Research Institute (IIBR), overseen by the Prime Minister’s Office and tasked with developing a coronavirus vaccine, at Ness Ziona on Monday and was shown the “antibody that attacks the virus in a way monoclonal and can neutralize it within the bodies of the sick, “said a statement from his office.

The statement said that the development of the antibody had been completed and that the institute was in the process of patenting the finding “and in the next stage, the researchers will approach international companies to produce the antibody on a commercial scale.”

“I am proud of the institute staff for this breakthrough,” said Bennett, adding that “their creativity and Jewish mind sparked this incredible achievement.”

In March, the Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz, citing medical sources, had reported that scientists at the institute had made significant progress in understanding the biological mechanism and qualities of the virus, including better diagnostic capacity, production of antibodies for those they already have a virus and are developing a vaccine.

It was not immediately clear if the progress presented to Bennett was additional to the progress reported in late March, and no further details were provided.

The statement also did not specify whether human trials were conducted.

The IIBR was established in 1952 as part of the Science Corps of the Israel Defense Forces, and later became a civil organization.

It is technically under the supervision of the Prime Minister’s Office, but is in close communication with the Ministry of Defense.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have ordered the institute to devote resources to developing a vaccine against COVID-19 on February 1.

In March, the Defense Ministry denied any progress simply stating that “if there will be something to report, and when it will, it will be done in an orderly manner,” the Defense Ministry told Ha’aretz at the time.

“The Biological Institute is a world-renowned research and development agency, which has experienced researchers and scientists with extensive knowledge and quality infrastructure. There are now more than 50 experienced scientists working at the institute to research and develop a medical remedy for the virus, “he had said.

The normal process of development of such a vaccine requires a long process of preclinical animal testing, followed by clinical trials. This period allows a complete characterization of the side effects and a better understanding of how different populations are affected.

Five shipments of virus samples arrived in Israel from Japan, Italy and other countries, the Ynet news portal reported in February.

They were brought by an especially safe Ministry of Defense courier service to IIBR and had been frozen at -80 degrees Celsius.

There has been intensive work, including by leading experts, to develop the vaccine since then.

Experts believe that the time required to develop a vaccine ranges from a few months to a year and a half.

Numerous research teams from around the world participate in the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. Many of them at this point are focusing on how the virus occurs in animals, and the biggest obstacle is how it transforms when it moves from animals to humans.

China released the genetic sequence of the virus in open scientific databases shortly after its outbreak in January so that research institutes and commercial companies could try to develop treatments and vaccines without the need to collect samples.

Many private companies have also claimed to have successfully developed a COVID-19 treatment, but a proven track record has yet to be demonstrated.

The new coronavirus, which first emerged in China in late December, has so far killed more than 2.5 lakh people and infected more than 3.6 million worldwide.

Times of India