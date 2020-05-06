Liquor bill of Rs 52.8k goes viral, Karnataka excise book seller | Bengaluru News
BENGALURU: The Rs 52,800 liquor bill that went viral on WhatsApp across India has put both seller and buyer in trouble.
Karnataka’s special tax department has reserved a case against the seller for selling much more than the allowed limit. Department rules require that liquor retail stores may not sell more than 2.6 liters of foreign Indian-made liquor (IMFL) or 18 liters of beer to a customer per day. In this case, the retailer, Vanilla Spirit Zone in Tavarekere in South Bengaluru, sold 13.5 liters of liquor and 35 liters of beer to a customer.
Special tax officials became aware of the violation after the bill went viral on social media hours after liquor stores reopened Monday after the 46-day shutdown. A debate soon broke out about how liquor stores are openly violating government order.
The buyer, who presumably posted the invoice on social media, remains unidentified. The excise department can also file a case against the buyer, because the rules prohibit a person from transporting more than 2.6 liters of any category of liquor.
‘8 buyers but only 1 card slipped’
When officials questioned the store owner, he said the liquor was purchased by a group of eight people, but that the payment was made with a single card. “We are investigating his (the owner’s) claim and only then will we decide what criminal action will be taken against him,” said A Giri, DC, Bengaluru Sur.
The department will perhaps see more such cases, considering that other buyers have also posted similar invoices on social media. A Rs 59,952 bill in Mangaluru has also been making rounds on social media.
On video: Karnataka’s Rs 52.8k liquor bill goes viral
Karnataka’s special tax department has reserved a case against the seller for selling much more than the allowed limit. Department rules require that liquor retail stores may not sell more than 2.6 liters of foreign Indian-made liquor (IMFL) or 18 liters of beer to a customer per day. In this case, the retailer, Vanilla Spirit Zone in Tavarekere in South Bengaluru, sold 13.5 liters of liquor and 35 liters of beer to a customer.
Special tax officials became aware of the violation after the bill went viral on social media hours after liquor stores reopened Monday after the 46-day shutdown. A debate soon broke out about how liquor stores are openly violating government order.
The buyer, who presumably posted the invoice on social media, remains unidentified. The excise department can also file a case against the buyer, because the rules prohibit a person from transporting more than 2.6 liters of any category of liquor.
‘8 buyers but only 1 card slipped’
When officials questioned the store owner, he said the liquor was purchased by a group of eight people, but that the payment was made with a single card. “We are investigating his (the owner’s) claim and only then will we decide what criminal action will be taken against him,” said A Giri, DC, Bengaluru Sur.
The department will perhaps see more such cases, considering that other buyers have also posted similar invoices on social media. A Rs 59,952 bill in Mangaluru has also been making rounds on social media.
On video: Karnataka’s Rs 52.8k liquor bill goes viral