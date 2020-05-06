Liquor bill of Rs 52.8k goes viral, Karnataka excise book seller | Bengaluru News

India Top Headlines

BENGALURU: The Rs 52,800 liquor bill that went viral on WhatsApp across India has put both seller and buyer in trouble.Karnataka’s special tax department has reserved a case against the seller for selling much more than the allowed limit. Department rules require that liquor retail stores may not sell more than 2.6 liters of foreign Indian-made liquor (IMFL) or 18 liters of beer to a customer per day. In this case, the retailer, Vanilla Spirit Zone in Tavarekere in South Bengaluru, sold 13.5 liters of liquor and 35 liters of beer to a customer.Special tax officials became aware of the violation after the bill went viral on social media hours after liquor stores reopened Monday after the 46-day shutdown. A debate soon broke out about how liquor stores are openly violating government order.The buyer, who presumably posted the invoice on social media, remains unidentified. The excise department can also file a case against the buyer, because the rules prohibit a person from transporting more than 2.6 liters of any category of liquor.When officials questioned the store owner, he said the liquor was purchased by a group of eight people, but that the payment was made with a single card. “We are investigating his (the owner’s) claim and only then will we decide what criminal action will be taken against him,” said A Giri, DC, Bengaluru Sur.The department will perhaps see more such cases, considering that other buyers have also posted similar invoices on social media. A Rs 59,952 bill in Mangaluru has also been making rounds on social media.On video: Karnataka’s Rs 52.8k liquor bill goes viral