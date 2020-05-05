Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji broke up in Banganga while performing puja for Rishi Kapoor

India Top Headlines

Veteran and beloved Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, leaving the entire Bollywood fraternity and nation shocked. Today, an intimate prayer meeting was organized for the late actor. Now, we are holding in our hands a photo of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji after they dipped Rishi’s ashes and placed a bid on him.

Dressed in white, Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan were trapped in the city of Banganga after making a small bid for Rishi Kapoor. Dressed in face masks, the actors and the filmmaker were seen walking to their vehicle after the bid.





Check out the photo and video here here:

Speaking about the puja that was held at his residence today, Rishi’s brother Randhir Kapoor said: “Rasam pagri puja was held yesterday. His ashes were dipped today in Banganga, Mumbai, followed by a silent prayer service with the family at home because of the virus. ”

Along with his wife Neetu and son Ranbir, the daughter of the late actor, Riddhima, was also present at the prayer meeting. Riddhima, who was unable to attend her father’s final rites due to travel restrictions, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday night after taking special permission to travel from Delhi by road.



Rishi Kapoor passed away after fighting leukemia at a Mumbai hospital on April 30. The actor had recently returned to India from New York after receiving cancer treatment. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, their son Ranbir, and their daughter Riddhima.