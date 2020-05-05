Now only 3 percent of Pune is a containment zone; curfew remains but some curves have been alleviated | Pune News

India Top Headlines

PUNE: Almost 97% of the Pune metropolitan area is no longer a containment zone, although the entire city remains a red zone, and the reliefs announced by state and central governments will be applicable starting Monday.

This means that only 3% or 9.93sq km of the total 331.26sq km of the area of ​​the Pune municipal corporation is now a containment zone, while 2.9% or 5.25sq km of the total jurisdiction of 181sq km of areas under the boundaries of the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation have been delimited as containment zones according to orders issued by the two municipal commissioners.

A day after holding firm to not relax restrictions in Mumbai and Pune, the state government on Sunday allowed neighborhood and independent stores for nonessential items, including liquor, to reopen across the state. Consequently, five non-essential stores can operate per lane. The concession applies even in the red zones of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Pune District and the Malegaon Municipality, although not in containment zones.

On Sunday night, the Pune police approved a new order that extends the curfew under section 144 (3) (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure throughout the city until midnight on May 17. However, the order issued by Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve categorically states that, except for the 3% containment areas, the curfew will not apply to activities such as construction, pre-monsoon and subway work, and the operation of five non-essential stores per lane, among other activities allowed under the red light district guidelines of the state government. Both the Municipal Corporation of Pune (PMC) and the police have presented certain modifications to the restrictions (see box) related to the containment and non-containment zones where stores that sell essential products such as milk, dairy products, vegetables, fruits, chicken , lamb and groceries may operate from 10 am at 2 p.m. and from 10 a.m. at 6 p.m., respectively.

In addition to five non-essential stores per lane, independent stores will begin operating in residential partnerships, essential services in shopping malls, e-commerce, and on-site construction, sites where workers already reside and are not required to enter from abroad. since Monday. The movement of people or vehicles will not be allowed after 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Citizens over 65 years of age, high-risk individuals: those suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, asthama, liver and kidney disease, cancer and HIV; Pregnant women and children under the age of 10 will not be able to leave their homes in both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, unless there is an emergency or a medical requirement.

However, there was ambiguity about the provision to allow only five stores that sell nonessential items to remain open per lane.

The reduction in the containment zone area is a major change from April 20 when the entire city of Pune was declared a containment zone, all entrances / exits were sealed and a curfew was imposed across the boundaries from PMC until midnight on May 3.

Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad’s order on Sunday restricts the containment zone to specific locations, called “micro-containment zones,” which remain severely affected by Covid-19. The PMC has declared 69 locations as micro containment zones where entry and exit points will remain sealed and stricter restrictions will apply.

Gaikwad said: “PMC has made an effort to ensure that the spread of the virus is controlled. Due to our efforts, the high-risk area has been limited to only about 3% of the city now. This reduction will reduce the undue burden on civic infrastructure and government authorities. ”

In the neighboring municipal corporation of Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC), which is part of the Pune Metropolitan Region that covers 7.5 million inhabitants, the number of containment areas has increased from 16 to 21, but is still 2 , 9% in terms of area.

From March 11, when the first positive case was reported, until Sunday, May 3, Pimpri Chinchwad registered 121 positive cases of Covid-19.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told TOI: “So far we have reduced the rate of duplication of infection in the city. We expect it to decrease further during the extended lockout period. People must follow social distancing and hygiene in public places. We will create new containment zones if there is an increase in the number of Covid-19 positive patients anywhere. ”