Neetu Kapoor’s response to Alia Bhatt’s candid post for Rishi Kapoor is simply too sweet for words.

Alia Bhatt’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor is known to all. While he was kept away from the public for a long time, his photos, outings, and dinner dates spoke volumes about his love story. Even before they made it official, Alia’s photos of Ranbir and her family have been going around on social media and it’s amazing to see how it fits together perfectly.

Alia, who also shared a great bond with Ranbir’s parents, turned to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt post after Rishi Kapoor’s sad disappearance.

Check out the post here:

Neetu Kapoor, who is amazed at her future daughter-in-law, also commented on her post by writing: “I love you” followed by an eyes-on-heart emoticon. It is just delightful to see such a great bond between Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt spent most of her time with Ranbir and her family in New York while Rishi was there for his medical treatment. The actress was also standing with her family after the veteran actor’s sad disappearance.

Speculations about Alia and Ranbir’s marriage have been circulating in the media for a long time. However, there has been no official announcement or confirmation about it.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in key roles.