NEET, JEE 2020 exam date: new dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: human resources development ministry

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In a relief to engineering and medical applicants, the Ministry of Human Resources Development said Sunday that new dates for the competitive exams, JEE and NEET, will be announced on May 5.

The exams were postponed due to the national blockade announced to contain the spread of Covid-19.



“HRD Minsiter Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the new dates on May 5. This will end the uncertainty for applicants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day,” said a senior ministry official.

While the Joint-Main Entrance Exam (JEE-MAINS) is held for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Cum Entry Eligibility Test (NEET) is conducted for medical universities.

